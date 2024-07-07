MS Dhoni Birthday Special: 5 hairdos that sent Thala’s fans into a frenzy, from a samurai ponytail to a mohawk

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 43 today. Last night, the legendary cricketer rang in his birthday with wife Sakshi Dhoni, close friends and Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan in a special midnight celebration. MS Dhoni's style evolution through hairstyles

Apart from being one of the most passionate, inspiring and gifted cricketers in the country, Mahi has emerged as a trendsetter over the years with his back-to-back experimental hairdos. Well, on his birthday today, let’s celebrate Thala’s style with his five most iconic hairstyles:

Golden locks

We had to begin this list with Mahi’s iconic long hair with gold streaks. As a young boy from Ranchi, he not only dropped jaws with his crazy cricket skills but also became a style icon with his shoulder-length gold locks. As expected, many fans followed suit and this hairdo soon became a trend

MS Dhoni's iconic gold locks

Shaved head

A day after the 2011 World Cup final match, when India beat Sri Lanka to bring the trophy home, Mahi debuted his new look. He shocked fans as well as his teammates when he shaved off all his hair the next morning. Some liked it while others missed his long hair. But everybody agreed that this was a bold step and honoured it

Ms Dhoni with the 2011 Cricket World Cup trophy

Samurai ponytail

For the Indian Premier League 2024, Mahi grew his hair out once again, sending the internet into a frenzy. Well, ahead of his team Chennai Super Kings' much-anticipated clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the cricketer left fans in awe with his samurai-inspired ponytail. He truly looked ready for battle

Short wavy do

After IPL 2024, Mahi let celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim work his magic on his hair once again. This time, the cricketer went for a shorter wavy hairdo. Fans felt he seemed younger in this new look. Under a post shared by the hairstylist, one social media user even joked, “Mahi bhai ab under 19 khelne ka plan hai kya 😂😂”

Mohawk

Yet another bold move! But this time a majority of his fans approved it. Mahi looked absolutely dashing with his mohawk. It was modern, stylish and definitely suited the cricketer. We wouldn’t mind seeing this one again soon

Well, we hope Mahi continues to set trends with his experimental hairdos because fans just can’t get enough! Happy birthday to the legend.