R Madhavan, Dia Mirza's Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein re-release announced by producer: ‘Relive the romance’

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan's film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein is all set to be re-released in theaters. With a growing interest among audiences in revisiting popular Hindi films, RHTDM will be hitting the screens again. The production company Pooja Entertainment has announced the re-release of this romantic drama starring Madhavan and Dia. (Also read: R Madhavan buys ₹17.5 crore apartment in BKC; check out pictures of the property) R Madhavan, Dia Mirza's Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein re-release was recently announced by the producer.

Pooja Entertainment confirms RHTDM re-release

Pooja Entertainment took to its Instagram handle and posted a video reel of RHTDM, showing the younger look of Dia, Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan from the movie. The company captioned its post as, "23 years later, love finds its way back to the big screen. Relive the magic of timeless romance with #RehnaaHaiTerreDilMein! (hearts and hand-shaped-heart emojis) Re-Releasing in Cinemas THIS FRIDAY 30th August 2024! Are you excited?

A fan commented, “Thanks for considering our comments (blessings and heart emojis).” Another fan wrote, “My manifestation is the strongest (heart emoji).” A user wrote, “My wish has been heard, thanks PVR (heart emoji).” Another user wrote, “I hope @pvrcinemas_official Punjab Pathankot's PVR would have it's show (folded hands emojis).”

About RHTDM

RHTDM was released in 2001. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Dia Mirza and R. Madhavan. Madhavan made his Hindi theatrical debut after working in Tamil, Kannada, and English films as well as Hindi television shows. The romantic drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his own Tamil film Minnale released in the same year. In the Tamil version, Madhavan's character was played by Abbas and Dia's character by Reema Sen. Both movie scripts were co-written by Gautham and Vipul D Shah. RHTDM, despite its moderate success, became a sensation because of its popular musical numbers. Songs like Sach Keh Raha Hai, Dil Ko Tumse, Zara Zara, and the different versions of the title track were loved by the millennials.

RHTDM re-releases on August 30, 2024.