Pravinkoodu Shappu movie review: This Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir flick is deceptive, comical but doesn’t pack a punch

Pravinkoodu Shappu movie review: When we think of the perfect whodunit mystery, the names that automatically spring to mind are Agatha Christie and Hercule Poirot. And Malayalam cinema has been serving up some neat murder mysteries in recent times. Joining this list is director Sreeraj Sreenivasan's film, Pravinkoodu Shappu (Pravinkoodu toddy shop), starring Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir and Chandini Sreedharan.

Joining this list is director Sreeraj Sreenivasan’s film, Pravinkoodu Shappu (Pravinkoodu toddy shop), starring Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir and Chandini Sreedharan. Set in Thrissur, the movie revolves around a small toddy shop and a murder that occurs there.

What's it about?

One night, as rain beats down relentlessly, a group of men, including the wealthy and goonish toddy shop owner ‘Komban’ Babu and the toddy shop worker Kannan (Soubin Shahir), sit inside the toddy shop busy playing cards once the regular customers go home. Suddenly, one of the men finds Babu hanging from the ceiling and mayhem ensues. Former military man Sunil takes charge of the situation in the shop. As they wait for the police to arrive, the group of men start discussing what could have happened to Babu.

They ascertain that it’s murder. Sunil announces that one of them could be the culprit and prevents anyone from leaving the shop. Police inspector Santhosh (Basil Jodeph) lands up at the toddy shop with his team and it’s now up to him to investigate and find the murderer in 10 days. What happens next and who is responsible for the murder of Sunil forms the rest of the story.

The director uses the first half of the film to narrate the backstories of some of the main characters like Babu, real estate agent Sunil and worker Kannan using Santhosh and his investigative technique as the catalyst. As Santhosh questions each of the men present on that night, the audience discovers that Babu was a thug and his unpopularity in the village was based on numerous incidents. Sreeraj Sreenivasan gives us insight into not only each of the men in the toddy shop, but also into Kannan’s wife, Merinda (Chandini Sreedharan) and eccentric Santhosh as well, who seems to have a troubled past.

Should you watch it?

The first half of the movie proceeds really slowly and does test your patience, but the scenes are made more engaging by the antics of the characters and their witty remarks and dark humour. If you think it’s going to be a straightforward murder mystery, the director, using a non-linear approach, suddenly throws a curveball as the second half proceeds. As Basil Joseph digs deeper into this murder, there are more red herrings and the climax ends up being convoluted, thanks to the loose threads and many subplots (for instance, the stories of some characters were unnecessary and didn’t add too much value; and the suspicious behaviour of some of them to throw us off track). Thus, the climax felt a little underwhelming.

Director Sreeraj Sreenivasan, who has also written the story, has tried to give us a dark comic murder mystery in which every character infuses humour into the story through dialogues and/or their behaviour. However, the story itself and how it is narrated is a tad flawed, which at times is quite frustrating. The whodunnit is held together and engages you, thanks largely to the talented Basil Joseph who, with his sharp dialogue delivery and innocent yet comical expressions, elicits laughs as well as appreciation. He effortlessly carries the film on his shoulders. Soubin Shahir and Chandini Sreedharan are great value additions with their performances.

On the whole, Pravinkoodu Shappu has good performances and is a decent watch, but for a whodunit, just lacks the big punch one expects.