Sookshmadarshini Review: This superbly written Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph fun thriller is a must watch

Malayalam cinema has always had some fine writing even in small budget films and 2024 has seen some excellent films from that industry. And Sookshmadarshini (Microscope), directed by Jithin MC and starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, is another breath of fresh air. Sookshmadarshini, directed by Jithin MC, offers a gripping thriller experience with strong performances from Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph.

The plot

Priyadarshini (Nazriya Nazim), who's a homemaker married to Antony (Deepak Parambol) and has a young daughter, Kani, lives in a small townish-place near Kottayam. She's an extremely curious person who wants to know the whos and whys of everything around her, like many regular women we come across in our own neighbourhoods. Bored of being a homemaker, she's actively job-hunting and she's engaged in a What's App of the community of women who update each other about their daily lives, local happenings, etc, to keep her busy.

Meanwhile, Manuel (Basil Joseph) moves back into his ancestral home next door with his elderly mother and curious Priyadarshini aka Priya automatically starts to snoop into him and his home through her kitchen window. Manuel seems very loving and caring towards his mother but Priya doesn't feel all is well and one day, his mother goes missing. What happened to Manual's mother and what secrets does he have? What does Priya do next?

What works and what doesn’t

Sookshmadarshini automatically reminds one of the films Rear Window, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window and The Woman in the Window but though the writers Jithin, Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran may have taken the basic concept, they have superbly crafted a story immersed in local sensibilities and the aspects of small-town life in India. The near-perfect screenplay builds up a certain story that we are completely engrossed in and suddenly gives us a twist that's completely unexpected and thrilling. One of the biggest pluses of this film is that while we can guess some aspects of what comes next, the writers have ensured that they have plenty of surprises in store for us so there is no déjà vu. And if you thought there were some aspects that seem out of place, the entire jigsaw puzzle of the narrative fits in perfectly in the climax.

The director and writers also focus on the main characters and don’t embellish the story with cliches and unnecessary segues keeping the story tight. The ethos of the neighbourhood where Priya lives and how people think is also beautifully conveyed in scenes. For instance, the houses in that place have low compound walls so you can evidently see what’s happening in your neighbour’s house. And the What’s App group of the local community of women who use it for sharing gossip which is typical of life here. Or the assumptions one makes about infidelity when we see men behave a certain way.

Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph deliver excellent performances – as always – and it’s good to see Basil take on a role with shades of grey which is different from the last few films of his. Priya is a typical bubbly person that Nazriya Nazim has aced earlier in her films and given that the actress is making a comeback after four years in Malayalam cinema, she has picked the perfect script.

The supporting artists like Merin Phillip, Akhila Bhargawan, Pooja Mohanraj, Deepak Parambol, Manohari Joy and Sidharth Bharathan deliver memorable performances as well and the casting seems very apt. The music by Christo Xavier is a plus as it adds to the pulsating suspense and drama of the visuals engaging us further. The editing by Chaman Chakko and cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan Nair must be mentioned too – the shots and intercuts are used effectively to build the tension.

Sookshmadarshini is a superbly written fun thriller that is a must-watch. In fact, it’s possibly one of the best Malayalam films of the year.