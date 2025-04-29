Suriya warns fans against picking up a smoking habit because he did it in Retro: ‘You would think one puff is enough’

Actor Suriya recently promoted his upcoming film, Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, in Thiruvananthapuram. Addressing his fans, he stated that even though his characters smoke in films, he doesn’t endorse it. He asked them not to pick up the habit just because he’s smoking in Retro. (Also Read: Suriya reveals how Chiranjeevi's philanthropy inspired him to start a foundation) Suriya in a still from his upcoming film, Karthik Subbaraj's Retro.

Suriya warns fans off smoking

At the event, which also saw his co-stars Joju George and Jayaram in attendance, Suriya said, “Just a word of caution, I am only smoking for the film. Please don’t pick up smoking in real life. Once you start, it’s difficult to quit. You would think one puff is enough, but you can’t stop after that. I will definitely not endorse it, so don’t do that.”

He also called the people of Thiruvananthapuram ‘his family’ and said, “I bow down to you for standing and watching this event for hours together. I don't have words in my vocabulary to thank you for the abundance of love that you have showered on me. Kerala is always God's own country, where everyone respects all kinds of art.”

About Retro

In Retro, Suriya plays Paarivel ‘Paari’ Kannan, a man with a violent past. While he promises his lover Rukmini, played by Pooja Hegde, to leave it all behind, he has no choice but to fight back when his past catches up with him.

Suriya described the film at the event: “I am happy to associate with Alphonse Puthren, who made the trailer for this film. Karthik Subbaraj has his own genre and style, I’ve been waiting to work with him for a long time. This will be completely different from all the films I have done previously, so I’m sure you’ll love it.” He also praised Joju and Jayaram’s work in the film.

Produced by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment and Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films, Retro also stars Jayaram, Nasser, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Karunakaran, Tamizh, Prem Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Sandeep Raj, Murugavel, and Remya Suresh, among others. The film will be released in theatres on May 1.