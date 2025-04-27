Suriya reveals how Chiranjeevi's philanthropy inspired him to start a foundation

Actor Suriya was in Hyderabad recently to promote his upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj, Retro. He talked about his education charity, Agaram Foundation, and revealed how the Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank in Hyderabad inspired him to start it in Chennai. (Also Read: Suriya finally confirms his next film with Venky Atluri, shooting to begin in May: 'We need all your love and blessings') Suriya spoke about Chiranjeevi's blood bank at the pre-release event of Retro.

Suriya about how Chiranjeevi inspired him

Suriya revealed at the event that the seed for starting a foundation was planted after he visited Chiranjeevi’s blood bank in Hyderabad. He said, “It all started here, my experience here with Chiranjeevi garu…I went to the blood bank, and only from Chiranjeevi garu’s blood bank I got this idea. And, of course, because of you (fans).”

He thanked the fans for supporting him along the journey, adding, “You gave me the power, the courage to start Agaram Foundation. And because of you, we have eight thousand-plus first-generation graduates. It’s because of you.”

Suriya also revealed that a large chunk of donations for his foundation comes from Telugu-speaking people. “Five-six years back, I was in the US for a fundraiser for Agaram Foundation. More than 30% of the funds came from Telugu-speaking community for the Tamil students there. Even now, Telugu-speaking community people, my wonderful people with very very kind heart. Even now, till date, till today, they still support Tamil students’ education. So I have a lot of gratitude, I am thankful for life,” he said.

About Retro clashing with HIT 3

At the event, Suriya also acknowledged how the Nani-starrer HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will clash with his film, Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, on May 1. He said, “My dear friend Nani is releasing HIT 3, let his success streak continue. Let it be a hat-trick after Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Court (a film he produced). I really loved Court; it was a beautiful film. Hats off to the entire team who gave a beautiful film. Let HIT 3 also be a beautiful success story for Nani and, as he said, let it be a party on May 1. Let’s all celebrate both these films.”