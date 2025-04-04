Pooja Hegde reveals being rejected for a Tamil movie for being too young

Actor Pooja Hegde has been part of showbiz for a decade now working with the biggest names in the Indian film industry like Salman Khan, Prabhas and Shahid Kapoor. Now one would imagine that she would not have to go for auditions after delivering a bevy of hits but you would be surprised. Pooja Hegde doesn't mind getting rejected.(AFP)

Infact, in a latest interview with The Times Of India, the actor said that she recently auditioned for Tamil film and got rejected for being too young. “I recently auditioned for a Tamil film and got rejected. They felt I was too young for the part, so they chose someone older. But I’m open to auditions and never shy away from them," the actor said.

Auditions help Pooja show her versatility

The 34-year-old actor mentioned that she prefers when people call her for auditions rather than assuming whether she is correct for the role. She goes onto explain that it helps her to prove herself as an actor and show the makers that she can pull off any character convincingly.

'You can't let your ego interfere'

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star confirmed that she is not afraid of working hard and putting herself out there. “You can’t let your ego interfere with your craft. Many people don’t get the privilege of being called for an audition, so when the opportunity arises, you should take it. In the West, some of the biggest stars still audition, so why not here?," she said.

On the work front

Pooja will be seen next in romantic action film Retro with Suriya, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. She also has Jana Nayagan with Vijay in her kitty, which will mark her second collaboration with the star after Beast. Pooja is also set to share screen with Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.