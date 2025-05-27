Unni Mukundan denies assaulting former PR; claims it's ‘propaganda’ to harm friendship with Tovino Thomas

Ever since news broke on Monday evening that a police complaint was filed against actor Unni Mukundan by his former PR manager, Vipin Kumar, for alleged physical and verbal assault, the two have indulged in a he-said-he-said while talking to the media. After the manager claimed that Unni allegedly beat him up for praising Tovino Thomas’ film, the actor denied all claims. (Also Read: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan accused of beating up manager; police complaint filed) Unni Mukundan says he has been friends with Tovino Thomas for years now.

‘Unni Mukundan didn’t like me praising Tovino Thomas’

After filing a police complaint with the Info Park police in Kochi, Vipin spoke to the media and said, according to India Today. “I did promotions for Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta. I had posted praising the film, which Unni didn’t like. He called me that night and asked me to stop working for him. I said okay.” Vipin then claimed that Unni had asked him to come to the parking lot of his building on Monday, where he was assaulted. The FIR states that Unni hit Vipin in the face, damaged his sunglasses and threatened to kill him.

“He beat me up after abusing me…I worked with him for six years. I am a PR consultant and work with other actors, he knows that. He’s frustrated that he didn’t get good films after Marco. Even Get Set Baby failed at the box office. He was supposed to direct a film, but Gokulam Movies withdrew. He is showing that frustration on the people around him. None of them are with him now. Even I have my limits,” claimed Vipin.

According to TNM, police have filed charges against Unni under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (uttering obscene songs, ballads, or words in a public place), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) and 324(5) (causing loss or damage) of Bhariya Nayay Sanhitha (BNS). Vipin also filed a complaint against Unni with FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) and AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

‘Propaganda meant to harm me and Tovino Thomas’

Unni spoke to Manorama Online and denied all allegations of assault levied against him by Vipin, including that a confrontation took place over Tovino. He admitted that he visited Vipin’s flat in Kochi with a mutual friend, Vishnu Unnithan, and claimed their conversation took place in a CCTV-monitored area. The actor claimed that the manager was trying to ‘tarnish his reputation’ and that he had confronted him about that.

“Yes, I removed and broke his sunglasses, but I did not engage in any act that could be called physical assault,” said Unni, adding that this was “propaganda meant to harm (him) and Tovino Thomas.” “I personally called Tovino and explained the situation. We’ve been friends since we entered the industry and share a strong bond. No false rumour can destroy that friendship,” he added. Unni also claimed to be ‘shocked and saddened’ by how someone who worked with him for years would turn against him.

Unni also claimed that he asked Vipin to write an apology and return the passwords to his accounts. He also claims that the former PR manager was ‘blackmailing’ him and stealing ‘credit’ during Marco promotions. Unni alleged that there are numerous complaints against Vipin in the film industry, including one by a female actor to the ICC.

Meanwhile, Tovino has not addressed the issue and is busy promoting his recent release Narivetta on social media.