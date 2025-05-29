Amid rumours of rift, Unni Mukundan shares screengrab of chat with Tovino Thomas

This week has been quite trying for Unni Mukundan, who has been accused by former PR manager Vipin Kumar of physical and verbal assault. Even worse, the manager alleged in the police complaint against Unni that the altercation took place over him praising Tovino Thomas’ latest film Narivetta on his social media. Unni has, however, made it clear that all is well between him and Tovino. (Also Read: Unni Mukundan denies assaulting former PR; claims it's ‘propaganda’ to harm friendship with Tovino Thomas) Unni Mukundan and Tovino Thomas have known each other for years now.

Unni Mukundan’s chat with Tovino Thomas

After the news broke, many wondered if things weren't going well between Unni and Tovino. Unni put those rumours to rest with a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Tovino. Tovino seemingly sent Unni a 10-second voice note, to which Unni reacted with a GIF. The rest of the chat is of the duo reacting with Mohanlal and Mammootty GIFs to each other. Tovino has yet to react to the issue publicly,y and he’s busy promoting his latest release Narivetta on social media. Unni and Tovino have known each other for years now and have been supportive of each other’s work.

A screengrab of Unni Mukundan's chat with Tovino Thomas.

Unni Mukundan denies hitting manager

After the police complaint was filed against Unni, he denied any wrongdoing. In a post on Facebook, the actor even claimed that Vipin tried to ‘steal credit’ for the success of Marco. “It has come to my notice that many of the problems that adversely affect my job are caused by this person. I'm starting to get many complaints from new and famous film directors and producers for gossip and meaningless talk against Vipin,” he wrote, adding, “He spread inhuman rumours about me. Contacted an actress and asked her to marry me. This led to a big fight between him and me.” Unni also claimed that he was an ‘easy target’, alleging those unhappy with him are using Vipin to threaten his career.

The altercation between Unni Mukundan and manager

Vipin filed a police complaint against Unni at the Info Park police station in Kochi, alleging that the actor beat him up and verbally abused him. He spoke to the media afterwards and claimed that Unni had asked him to come to the parking lot of his building on Monday, where he was assaulted. The FIR states that Unni hit Vipin in the face, damaged his sunglasses and threatened to kill him. He also alleged that the actor was ‘frustrated’ he wasn’t getting ‘good films after Marco’ and was showing that frustration on others. He also claimed that Gokulam Movies backed out of the project that Unni was to direct.