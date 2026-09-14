Bethlehem Kudumba Unit emerges as highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, beats Lokah, Thudarum, L2 Empuraan

Bhavana Studios, the production banner of the film, shared the update on their Instagram account, pointing out that the film has managed to become the highest grosser. Sacnilk reported that the film took the worldwide gross collection to ₹304.95 crore by the end of Sunday.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has scripted history. The Malayalam film directed by Girish AD was released in theatres last month and opened to rave reviews. With strong positive word of mouth on social media, the film scored big in the worldwide box office. It has now become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing the likes of Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Thudarum and L2 Empuraan.

This means it has now beat Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra which minted ₹302 crore last year, as well as two other Mohanlal-starrers: L2 Empuraan ( ₹265 crore)and Thudarum ( ₹234 crore).

All about Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Directed by Girish AD and produced by Bhavana Studios, which is backed by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a mix of romance, family emotions and nostalgia. It is written by Girish and Kiran Josey.

The film follows Ashley (Mamitha Baiju), who moves with her family from Mundakayam to a new neighbourhood in Karukutty. There, she finds herself drawn to Justin (Nivin Pauly), an older neighbour who is about 12-13 years her senior. As their bond grows, the film looks at love, family relationships, old memories and the chance to begin again.