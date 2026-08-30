IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Smriti-Shafali start off for India; three 4s for the former in 1st over

IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: The India head coach says: "This group has been a special one. We've done well in the ODI setup, in the Test matches that we've played. Last five Tests, if you see we've won four of them.

"So they're hungry for success, they're hungry to winning some tournaments. Every tournament is important, every tournament is crucial for this setup. They're really hungry for success. You'll be able to see that in the coming future."