Akhilesh targets UP govt over ‘corruption’, law & order

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that there was large-scale corruption, mismanagement of public assets and failure of key infrastructure and welfare projects across Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference at party office in Lucknow on August 30. (HT photo)

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters here, Yadav further alleged that “loot and daylight robbery” were taking place under the BJP regime. He described the ruling party as a “gang of temple thieves, anti-religion elements and looters,” asserting that corruption had seeped into every project.

The SP chief specifically criticised the condition of major expressways and roads. He said the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway had developed cracks at several places, the Bundelkhand Expressway had begun crumbling soon after its inauguration and sections of the Ganga Expressway had also deteriorated.

Water tanks built under the Jal Jeevan Mission were breaking down, while roads across the state were full of potholes, he alleged. Yadav also alleged that the government was selling public assets to generate commissions. He alleged that the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) had been sold.

On law and order, the former CM alleged that police focused mainly on collecting bribes and that mafias from other states were freely operating and committing murders in Uttar Pradesh. He also questioned the lack of action in certain cases. Families of victims, including that of a singer, were still waiting for justice, he said.

Yadav accused the BJP of prioritising industrialists over the poor. He claimed the blending of ethanol in petrol was driving up sugar prices to benefit industrialists. Rising inflation, he said, was the result of profiteering.