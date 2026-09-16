Aaditya Thackeray breaks silence on CBI FIR in Disha Salian's death: ‘Never met her, attempt at character assassination’

“Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years,” the Sena (UBT) MLA said.

In a post on his official X handle, Thackeray claimed there was a “relentless smear campaign run by vested interests” against him, adding that there was not “a single shred of evidence and truth” to it.

Disha, who briefly worked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Malad at about 2:25am on June 9, 2020.

To be sure, being named in the FIR does not, by itself, mean that any of these individuals has been made an accused . The FIR does not list anyone as an accused in line with the Bombay High Court verdict.

Thackeray's statement comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a first information report (FIR) to commence its probe into the 2020 death of celebrity manager Disha Salian. The FIR was based on Disha's father Satish Salian's complaint, wherein he had sought an investigation into the role played by several politicians and police officers, including Aaditya Thackeray, in the case.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had “never met” Disha Salian, while adding that the “linking of his name” to the case was “an attempt…at character assassination.”

“The relentless smear campaign run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence and truth is highly unfortunate. Loud TV debates and media trials do not change the facts,” he added.

Thackeray called for the the official re-investigation to proceed “without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives.” “Once again, for those few, thinking that such malicious attempts being used politically, will hold us back from fighting for the truth, and for fellow citizens, is a failed strategy. We always will, stand by the truth, and fight for it,” he added.

This comes after Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had alleged that the FIR in the case was an attempt to "tarnish the image" of the Thackeray family. “The way the matter was taken to court, which gave an order (to hand over the case to CBI), is a conspiracy. It has specifically said to conduct a CBI probe, but do not name anyone. Yet names are being taken in the media,” Raut said while speaking to reporters.

CBI FIR to probe gang rape, murder, cover-up charges The CBI, which has registered the FIR on the statement of Satish Salian following the Bombay high court ruling on September 2, will probe alleged gang rape, murder, and an elaborate cover-up.

The FIR has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to gang rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence, and public servants framing incorrect records or disobeying legal directions to shield offenders, but does not list anyone as an accused in line with the court verdict, according to an earlier HT report.

The high court had asked the CBI to take a fresh look at the case and ordered that "nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the IO (investigating officer), there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against them”.

Also Read | A case back in focus: All you need to know about Disha Salian's death case as HC orders CBI probe

The Malwani police had registered an accidental death report following Disha's death and concluded that it was a suicide, while stating that there was no evidence of foul play. A Special Investigation Team set up by the state government in December 2023 also found no foul play.

However, Satish Salian approached the high court last year claiming that his daughter was sexually assaulted and murdered, with his lawyer arguing that Disha's death was the outcome of a “deep-rooted conspiracy involving powerful people”.

(With inputs from Abhishek Sharan)