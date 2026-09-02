A case back in focus: All you need to know about Disha Salian's death case as HC orders CBI probe

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a probe into the death of Disha Salian, a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ordering the CBI investigation, the court slammed the Mumbai Police for treating the celebrity manager's death as an accident for six years and said there were "glaring discrepancies" in their probe. Disha's father, Satish Salian, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI investigation in March 2025. (PTI/HT)

"In the present case, the investigation went on for about six years. The investigation carried out by the police raises more questions than it answers. Therefore, an investigation by the CBI is necessary in this case," PTI quoted the high court.

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Salian's demise eventually led to a massive clamour about foul play as Rajput died less than a week after she fell to death. The case also gained national attention as it included big names from the entertainment industry as well as the political world.