UCLA student goes viral after flashing ChatGPT on his laptop during graduation ceremony. Video

In a moment that’s both amused and alarmed the internet, a UCLA graduate has gone viral for publicly crediting ChatGPT for helping him finish his final projects—right before collecting his degree. A viral video showed a UCLA graduate flashing ChatGPT on his laptop at graduation.(X/@FearedBuck)

(Also read: ChatGPT use may weaken critical thinking and memory, suggests new MIT study)

Viral celebration or controversial confession?

The now-viral video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @FearedBuck, captures the student proudly opening his laptop during the graduation ceremony and displaying an open ChatGPT window. The caption accompanying the post reads: “UCLA graduate celebrates by showing off the ChatGPT he used for his final projects right before officially graduating.”

Watch the clip here:

The video has amassed more than 43.4 million views and has stirred a wave of reactions on X. Many viewers found the act humorous and emblematic of the digital age, while others were less impressed.

Mixed reactions online

The graduate’s bold gesture divided opinion. Some hailed it as a symbol of modern efficiency, while others questioned the ethical implications.

“This is where we are now—students bragging about outsourcing their learning,” commented one user, expressing concern about academic integrity.

(Also read: Narayana Murthy claims ChatGPT helps him write 5 times faster: 'Used to take 25-30 hours')

Another added, “Dont act like you all weren't using google when you were in school. People have always cheated. He'll be weeded out eventually.”

“Way to ruin it for future students who need to use it” remarked a third.

Some even turned to sarcasm, with one user writing, “Congrats to ChatGPT for graduating UCLA!”

Yet not all feedback was critical. One supporter noted, “Honestly, if the system allows it, why blame the student? Blame outdated teaching methods.”

Another echoed that sentiment: “This is no different than using a calculator in maths. Times have changed.”

Despite the backlash, a few users were entertained by the moment. “At least he’s honest. That’s more than most people in college essays,” joked one comment.