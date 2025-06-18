Narayana Murthy claims ChatGPT helps him write 5 times faster: 'Used to take 25-30 hours'

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has revealed that he uses the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to quickly draft speeches that used to take him over 25 hours to write. The 78-year-old tech titan said that his son, Rohan Murty, introduced him to ChatGPT.(PTI)

Murthy said that he now uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 to help him prepare drafts for lectures and speeches for his public appearances, adding that the technology has significantly cut down his writing time.

“Earlier, I used to take about 25-30 hours to prepare a lecture, because I take these things very seriously. There must be a theme, a sub-theme; they must be interrelated. At the end, there must be a strong message, all of that," he told Moneycontrol.

The 78-year-old tech titan said that his son, Rohan Murty, introduced him to ChatGPT and asked him to use it to write his drafts. “In a matter of five hours, I could improve the draft. In other words, I improved my own productivity by as much as five times,” he said.

Narayana Murthy on AI

The Infosys founder has advocated for the use of AI in the past, calling it an augmentative tool rather than a replacement for skilled labour. Murthy has said that generative AI can help accelerate tasks like coding and reduce errors. Overall, he believes it will help turnaround times while boosting productivity in the tech industry.

“The smartness is in defining the requirement well. That’s what my son told me, unless you ask the right question, you won’t get the right output. What will happen in the future is that our programmers and analysts will become smarter and smarter in defining better and better requirements, more complex requirements. They will solve bigger problems, more complex problems,” he said.

Murthy compared the rise of AI to the use of computers in the banking sector during the 1970s. He said that the machines were initially seen as competition to humans and opposed by unions. However, the same machines helped increase productivity and helped employees go home by 5 PM every day, to spend more time with their families, he said.