Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Indian-origin student breaks into energetic bhangra at University of Washington graduation

Muskaan Sharma
Jun 18, 2025 09:06 PM IST

Indian-origin student Arijeet Singh celebrated his graduation at University of Washington Bothell with a lively bhangra dance.

An Indian-origin college student broke into an impromptu bhangra routine as he walked up to receive his bachelor's degree at a graduation ceremony at the University of Washington Bothell. Arijeet Singh, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, marked the occasion with an energetic dance routine as he walked up to receive his degree.

In a video posted on Instagram, Singh is seen stepping onto the graduation stage in traditional black robes, immediately breaking into bhangra.(Instagram/brownboyjeet)
In a video posted on Instagram, Singh is seen stepping onto the graduation stage in traditional black robes, immediately breaking into bhangra moves as his classmates look on from behind. His spirited performance continued as he danced across the stage, enthusiastically shook hands with a faculty member, and leapt in the air before greeting another official. The crowd cheered as Singh joined his peers, now officially a graduate.

“POV: You turned up at grad,” he captioned the clip, which quickly gained traction online. Singh, who is based in Seattle and also creates content on social media, received a flood of congratulatory messages from viewers who praised his joyful expression.

Take a look at the clip here:

However, not everyone appreciated the moment. Some critics accused him of breaking decorum during a formal event. “I understand you’re happy and thrilled about your huge achievement, it’s completely valid. But I just want to remind you that graduation ceremonies hold a decorum of honour, gratitude, dignified pride and joy,” one comment read.

Singh's video follows another viral clip that showed a group of Indian tourists performing garba to the popular Bollywood song 'Chogada' on the viewing deck of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The video sparked widespread criticism of the group after it went viral on Instagram. Many social media users were quick to point out that dancing in public spaces might disturb others or go against local rules.

(Also read: Tourists dancing to Chogada atop Burj Khalifa triggers outrage: ‘Civic sense? RIP’)

