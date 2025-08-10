Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
‘Itni si dahi 200 mein’: Indian woman in Canada shows sky-high grocery prices, sparks debate

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 07:51 pm IST

An Indian woman in Canada showed grocery prices in rupees, sparking a debate over cost of living abroad.

An Indian woman living in Canada has sparked an online debate after posting a video showing the steep prices of everyday groceries in the country when converted into Indian rupees. Identified as Kanupria, she shared the clip on Instagram, taking viewers through a grocery store aisle and pointing out various items while converting their prices from Canadian dollars to rupees.

An Indian woman’s video on costly groceries in Canada drew mixed reactions.(Instagram/kanutalescanada)
In the video, which has garnered nearly 55k views, Kanupria can be seen saying, “Guys, dhaniya 90 ka mil raha hai Canada mein, so let's come with me to grocery shopping in Canada. Ek gobhi jo India mein 20-25 ki mil jaati hai, yahan pe 237 ki hai. 1 ginger 177, 1 carrot 66, 1 mango 106, 1 apple 78, 1 potato 78, matlab kuch khaya nahi ja sakta, itna mehnga hai. 1 lb garlic 395, 4 litre milk 396, itni si dahi 200 ki mil rahi hai aur ek bread ka packet 230 ka milta hai Canada mein.”

(Translation: “Coriander is selling for 90 in Canada, so come with me for grocery shopping here. A cauliflower that costs 20-25 in India is 237 here. One piece of ginger costs 177, one carrot 66, one mango 106, one apple 78, and one potato 78. It’s so expensive you can barely eat anything. A pound of garlic is 395, four litres of milk 396, a small tub of yoghurt 200, and a packet of bread 230 in Canada.”)

Check out the clip here:

The video is shared with a caption that reads, “Ever felt broke after buying just bread and milk? Welcome to Canada. Comparing grocery prices in India vs Canada — prepare to be shocked!”

Internet reacts

The clip quickly attracted attention, with several viewers expressing surprise, amusement, and even criticism. One viewer remarked that in India, “dhania is often the free gift with your vegetables.” Another commented, “Some information for the curious minds.” A third wrote, “Jaisi kamai waisi kharchey,” suggesting that the cost of living is in proportion to earnings.

One user pointed out, “Well, you're not living in India. If you want to live then go back. Don't start comparing the prices because you're not earning money in rupees either.” Another noted, “Some products are expensive compared with India, but the quality of food is way better than India.”

