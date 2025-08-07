Ex-Indian who became Canadian now eyes permanent return to India: ‘Biggest mistake of my life’

A person who gave up Indian citizenship to become a Canadian citizen shared on Reddit about regretting the decision and expressing desire to relocate to India. The individual claimed a rising anti-Indian sentiment in the Western country. A former Indian citizen's post about wanting to relocate to India has gone viral. (Representational image). (Unsplash/sixthcitysarah)

“Canadian citizen, considering moving back to India forever,” the Reddit user wrote.

In the following lines, the individual expresses regrets about giving up Indian citizenship. “I took Canadian citizenship about a year and half ago and now I feel like that was the biggest mistake of my life. The increased anti-Indian sentiment I feel like is only going to get worse.”

The person then asked advice from fellow Reddit users about how to apply for an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and the experiences of those holding an OCI.

What is OCI?

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, it “provides for registration as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) of all Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on 26th January, 1950 or there after or were eligible to become citizens of India on 26th January, 1950.” However, there are some exceptions in the OCI scheme.

Take a look at the Reddit post:

What did social media say?

People had mixed reactions to the post. While some shared their precious experiences, others warned expats about the work culture and infrastructure in India.

An individual shared, “I’m a recent Canadian citizen from South India, with OCI. I’m moving back to India for some time very soon, to focus on better health and not because of anti-India issues, personally, I never experienced any racism tbh. At my workplace, there was a Caucasian girl who was being weird towards me and was making my work a lot harder. I reported this to my manager, and they fired her in 2 days and told me we want you to stay in the company, and they apologised to me for what I had to go through. Good people still exist; there are good and bad people everywhere. I wouldn’t generalise. I love working in Canada, and please don’t generalise the crappy 1% racially disabled people and compare that to all of Canada.”

Another expressed, “Corporate culture is toxic in India. People usually move back with a good amount of money invested in the markets and then withdraw 4% per year. You can enjoy India while avoiding day-to-day hurdles if you don't have to stress about making a living.”

A third commented, “Go back. Life is short. Out of curiosity, did you personally face hate events in Canada?” The OP responded, “Yes, I have.”

The fourth wrote, “Bro, I saw your other posts. Hang in there, man. Things will get better. If you have already worked in India, you know the work culture and know how to navigate it. If not, it will be an uphill battle, so just set your expectations. Remember that grass is always greener on the side fertilised with bulls**t. The key is managing your expectations. Save and invest in yourself and your future.”