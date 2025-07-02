House on fire, no one reacts: Indian expat calls out US neighbourhood culture

An Indian man living in the US shared his shock after a house in his neighbourhood caught fire, and according to him none of the neighbours seemed to care. His viral video sparked a debate about community values and empathy. An Indian man’s video on a neighbourhood in the USA during a house fire has gone viral. (Instagram/@nitishadvitiy)

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “In the US, neighbours don’t care about each other.” In the video, the man goes on to explain that a house in his neighbourhood caught fire, and the fire department immediately responded.

He continues that what baffled him was the reaction of the neighbours, who, as per him, didn’t even come out of their house to ask about the well-being of the individual whose house was on fire.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some talked about community and neighbourhood in India, others argued that the situation in the USA is better than in India.

“You're a real Indian bro,” joked an individual. Another added, “We are Indians, we care for everyone.”

The third joined, “One big reason why many like to live in such places is because of privacy. Unlike in India where everyone likes to poke their nose into others' lives.” A fourth wrote, “Cause they mind their own business.”