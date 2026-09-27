PWD pilot project to light up dark stretches in Hari Nagar, retrofit existing poles

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) is working on a pilot project to address poorly lit stretches on roads in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar by modifying existing streetlight poles instead of installing new poles at every location, officials said. Officials said that if the Hari Nagar project seems promising, the project may be extended to other areas too. (Photo for representation)

The project involves installing adjustable brackets on existing streetlight poles at several locations, including Mahashya Vasudev Marg, Anuj Nayyar Marg, Kulwant Singh Sethi Marg, Mangal Pandey Marg and roads in blocks 6 and 8 of Subhash Nagar. The workhas already begun and is scheduled to be completed within two months, officials added.

An adjustable bracket is a metal arm fitted to an existing streetlight pole that allows the position of the light fixture to be altered. Unlike a fixed arm, the bracket can be adjusted in terms of its height and projection from the pole, allowing the light to be positioned so that its illumination reaches areas that may otherwise remain dark, officials said.

“The objective of the project is removal of dark points by using adjustable brackets at existing poles. The height of these brackets can be changed so that any obstruction from billboards or trees do not obstruct light,” said an official.

Under the project, the department plans to replace existing brackets and fittings at identified locations with adjustable-height arms. Officials said that these will be brackets that extend outward from the pole, with the light fixture mounted at the end. The arrangement is intended to allow the direction and spread of light to be improved through retrofitting without having to install an entirely new streetlight pole.

“The work will also involve reconnecting the lights to the existing electrical system and installing LED streetlight fittings where required. The tender document provides for the removal of old fittings and brackets and their replacement with the new arrangement. At many places, we are already working on replacing the old streetlights with new LED ones,” said the official.

The project comes days after the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl inside Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji temple on September 21. Police said three men allegedly posed as policemen before assaulting the teenager. All three accused were later arrested. The lieutenant governor has also directed a safety audit of parks across the city, with agencies asked to examine lighting, security and patrolling arrangements.

Officials said that if the Hari Nagar project seems promising, the project may be extended to other areas too.