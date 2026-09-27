Will fill 3L vacant govt posts within 1 year if voted to power: Sukhbir

Three lakh vacant government jobs will be filled within one year if the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) comes to power in the state, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Saturday. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (HT File)

Badal, while addressing a gathering at the Chhapar Mela in the Dakha constituency, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of granting state jobs to outsiders. He claimed that all appointments of outsiders would be reversed and jobs would be reserved for Punjabis only.

He stated that industries wishing to invest in the state would have to give 75% of their jobs to Punjabis to avail themselves of incentives. He also announced that the government would offer ₹10 lakh interest-free loans to the youth to enable them to start their own businesses.

Badal also announced that the emoluments under the shagun scheme would be raised to ₹1 lakh and that the old age pension (OPS) would be hiked to ₹3,100 per month.

Badal, while lashing out at Akal Dal Waris Punjab De (WPD), alleged that WPD’s leader, Manpreet Singh Ayali, had teamed up with chief minister Bhagwant Mann to divide the panthic vote to benefit the AAP.

He alleged that the extent of this understanding was such that the AAP did not organise a political conference at the Chhapar Mela and diverted its supporters to the WPD gathering.

Badal alleged that Ayali had aligned himself with Mann to save his business as well as his political career. The SAD president alleged that the state government is supporting Ayali and the WPD.

The SAD leader also demanded an independent probe into the alleged multi-crore illegal sand mining scam in Punjab, claiming that this scam was of the same magnitude as the ₹10,000 crore GMADA scam which had been unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Among those present during the occasion included Bikram Singh Majithia, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Chand Singh Dalla, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Parupkar Singh Ghuman, Harpreet Singh Simak, Amit Gosain, Manjit Singh Madnipur, S R Kler and Gurcharan Singh Grewal.