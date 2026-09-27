Dante Moore injury update: What is fencing response? Oregon QB's latest condition after scary hit vs USC
Dante Moore was taken off the field on a stretcher after getting hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was taken off the field on a stretcher in a neck brace after a heavy hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens. The injury occurred during a slide in the second quarter of the Saturday night game.
The Heisman Trophy contender remained down before being attended to by medical personnel. The game was delayed for about 15 minutes as medical staff treated Moore before he was taken from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
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How did the injury happen?
Deep Dive
The frightening sequence unfolded in the second quarter after Moore slid to end an 11-yard run to the USC 12-yard line. USC linebacker Desman Stephens came in low and struck Moore in the head and chest with his shoulder. Moore’s head snapped backward and then hit the turf.
Moore was visibly moving both hands while strapped to the stretcher as he was being loaded into the waiting ambulance. Oregon later replaced him with Dylan Raiola, who threw a touchdown pass to Evan Stewart on his second snap to give the Ducks a 10-7 lead.
The hit led to Stephens being ejected for targeting. Players from both teams became involved in a confrontation. Officials eventually assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties before play resumed.
What is the ‘fencing response’?
Following the incident, some fans on social media speculated that Moore appeared to display a “fencing response.”
The fencing response is an involuntary body posture that can occur immediately after certain traumatic brain injuries. According to National Institute of Health, it involves abnormal arm positioning caused by disruption of brain pathways following a significant impact to the head.
One widely shared post on X claimed Moore appeared to exhibit a “fencing response”describing it as a possible sign of concussion or traumatic brain injury. Those claims remain unverified, and Oregon has not confirmed any such diagnosis.
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Latest on Moore’s condition
As of publication, Oregon had not released an official medical update regarding Moore’s condition beyond the events witnessed on the field.
The Ducks quarterback is widely projected as one of the top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft and entered Saturday’s contest as one of college football’s leading Heisman Trophy candidates.
Stephens, meanwhile, was escorted to the USC locker room after his targeting ejection. The junior linebacker entered the season as a starter after recording 89 tackles last year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More