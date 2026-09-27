Dante Moore injury update: What is fencing response? Oregon QB's latest condition after scary hit vs USC

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was taken off the field on a stretcher in a neck brace after a heavy hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens. The injury occurred during a slide in the second quarter of the Saturday night game. Dante Moore was taken off the field on a stretcher after getting hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens. (Photo by Soobum Im / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)) The Heisman Trophy contender remained down before being attended to by medical personnel. The game was delayed for about 15 minutes as medical staff treated Moore before he was taken from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Also read: Pablo Torre's Life Surge probe puts Tim Tebow's wife, net worth in focus; ex-NFL quarterback takes huge step How did the injury happen?

Deep Dive What is a fencing response in relation to head injuries? What led to Dante Moore's injury during the game against USC? What are the NCAA regulations regarding targeting in football?

The frightening sequence unfolded in the second quarter after Moore slid to end an 11-yard run to the USC 12-yard line. USC linebacker Desman Stephens came in low and struck Moore in the head and chest with his shoulder. Moore’s head snapped backward and then hit the turf. Moore was visibly moving both hands while strapped to the stretcher as he was being loaded into the waiting ambulance. Oregon later replaced him with Dylan Raiola, who threw a touchdown pass to Evan Stewart on his second snap to give the Ducks a 10-7 lead. The hit led to Stephens being ejected for targeting. Players from both teams became involved in a confrontation. Officials eventually assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties before play resumed.