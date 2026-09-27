Congress leaders target BJP govt over MSP issue

Haryana Congress leaders on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government and rival parties during a block workers’ conference in Hansi. Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Hisar MP Jayprakash and several MLAs attended the event. Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other party leaders during a block workers’ conference in Hansi on Saturday. (HT File)

Deepender questioned the BJP’s nearly 12-and-a-half-year rule, saying the country’s youth were on the streets demanding jobs and education while farmers continued to struggle for a fair minimum support price. He recalled the chief minister’s promise of ₹3,100 per quintal MSP for paddy, noting that farmers were still waiting even as the third season approached.

Hisar MP Jayprakash targeted leaders and supporters of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) describing their politics as that of a “vote-cutting gang” that dents Congress votes during elections. He urged party workers to recognise the role of such outfits.

In Safidon of Jind, Deepender alleged that the Election Commission has become the BJP Commission. The revelations by two out of the three Election Commissioners have made it clear that the BJP, in collusion with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, orchestrated large-scale rigging in the Haryana elections. Therefore, CEC Gyanesh Kumar should resign immediately, he added.

‘Youth pushed into drugs due to unemployment’: LoP

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday alleged that the state’s youth were increasingly being pushed towards drugs, crime and migration due to unemployment under the BJP government.

The LoP made the remarks during visits to several villages in Rohtak, where he interacted with residents and sought their views on his future political course.

“The government has pushed Haryana to the number one spot in unemployment. Frustrated by joblessness, young people are increasingly falling prey to drugs and crime. Those who manage to escape this quagmire are forced to leave the state or country in search of employment,” the former Haryana CM said.