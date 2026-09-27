Shimla: Sukhu announces removal of one-day MGNREGA work condition under Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana

Announcing changes in the eligibility criteria for ‘ Mukhya Mantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana’, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces removal of mandatory one-day MGNREGA work condition under ‘Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana”. The CM said that recruitment to 800 posts of police constables would be conducted soon in the state. (HT)

Chief minister Sukhu was addressing a large public meeting at Kansa Chowk in the Balh assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday.

He said that the mandatory requirement of working for one day under MGNREGA to receive benefits under the scheme would be removed. The family income limit would be increased from ₹50 to ₹75,000. He said that all eligible women above the age of 21 would be provided a monthly pension of ₹1,500.

The CM said that recruitment to 800 posts of police constables would be conducted soon in the state. He said that an MRI machine was being installed at Nerchowk Medical College at a cost of ₹23 crore. He said that the government was working with commitment to improve healthcare services in the state. He said that during the previous BJP government, hospitals in the state had around 35% of the required staff, which had been increased to around 60% by the present government. The target was to increase it to 80% in the coming time.

Double-engine govt pushed Himachal into a debt trap

In a scathing attack on the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government, Sukhu said during the tenure of the previous BJP government, it pushed Himachal into a debt trap and misused the state’s resources.

He said that during the tenure of the previous BJP government, the state received around ₹60,000 crore through GST compensation and revenue deficit grant (RDG), but this money was not used properly.

The CM said that around 45 months ago, a Congress-led government came to power in the state, giving a person from an ordinary family the opportunity to become CM. He said that, keeping in mind the problems and difficulties faced by ordinary people, the Cabinet took the decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme for government employees in its very first meeting. He said that after this decision, the Central government stopped financial assistance of around ₹1,600 crore to Himachal Pradesh.

He said that the Congress government was firmly committed to making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. The government was working to curb corruption and ensure that people receive their rights. Along with providing financial benefits to employees and pensioners, the government is also implementing schemes for the welfare of orphaned children and widows.

Referring to the Kishau Multipurpose Project, the CM said that the state government had strongly protected Himachal Pradesh’s interests. He said that if there had been a BJP government in the state, people of Himachal Pradesh could have faced an additional burden of around ₹3,000 crore, just like in Uttarakhand.

Entire Mandi district has been neglected in terms of devp

In a direct attack on former CM Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said that in the last assembly election, Thakur and BJP government raised the issue of regionalism in Mandi and won nine out of 10 Assembly seats of the district. However during the BJP government’s tenure, the entire Mandi district, except the Seraj assembly constituency was neglected in terms of development.

Referring to the Balh Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said that if Congress candidate Prakash Chaudhary had won the election, he would have been a minister in the state government today.

He said that the local BJP MLA did not effectively raise the issues of people from his constituency in the assembly. He also accused the BJP of factionalism and said that there was discontent within the BJP over leaders who had left the Congress and joined the party.

CM dedicates 21 devp projects worth ₹136 crore in Mandi district

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 21 development projects worth ₹136 crore of Balh, Nachan, Mandi Sadar and Karsog assembly constituencies at Kansa ground in Balh area of Mandi district on Saturday during his one day visit to the district.

CM said that the development projects would significantly strengthen the basic infrastructure and public services in the areas. He said that the road connectivity will help in ensuring smoother movement of vehicles and strengthen the overall road network in the district. He said that the water supply schemes would ensure improved access to safe and reliable drinking water for residents of the concerned villages.