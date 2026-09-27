Jammu: MLA’s not given enough time to raise issues, says BJP leader Tahir Chowdhary

Senior BJP leader and spokesperson Tahir Chowdhary strongly condemned the manner in which BJP MLAs were treated during the ongoing J&K assembly session, asserting that elected representatives must be given adequate time and opportunity to raise issues concerning the people of their constituencies. Tahit urged chief minister Omar Abdullah and speaker of the J&K legislative assembly to ensure that every elected member is treated with dignity, fairness and equal respect, irrespective of political affiliation. (HT File)

Chowdhary appreciated the proactive, responsible and people-centric role being played by BJP MLAs in the assembly, saying they have consistently used the House to highlight public grievances, developmental concerns and issues affecting ordinary citizens.

“BJP MLAs are performing their democratic responsibility by taking the concerns of the people directly to the floor of the House. They are the elected voice of their constituencies and their legitimate questions deserve serious consideration and a proper response from the government,” he said.

Questioning the manner in which BJP legislators were allegedly denied adequate time and subsequently removed from the House, Chowdhary said that democracy cannot function by curtailing debate or preventing elected representatives from speaking on matters of public concern.

He urged chief minister Omar Abdullah and speaker of the J&K legislative assembly to ensure that every elected member is treated with dignity, fairness and equal respect, irrespective of political affiliation.

“The speaker holds a constitutional responsibility to uphold the dignity and impartiality of the House. There should be no room for any perception of discrimination or partisan treatment. Every MLA must receive a fair opportunity to present constituency issues, seek answers and hold the government accountable,” Chowdhary said.

“BJP MLAs will continue to raise the voice of the people with courage and commitment. Their concerns cannot simply be brushed aside or suppressed. If the government believes in democratic accountability, it must listen, respond and act on issues raised by elected representatives,” he asserted.