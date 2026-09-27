J&K LoP meets Amit Shah, raises development, security issues

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, Sunil Sharma on Saturday held a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and had a detailed discussions on important issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. During the ongoing autumn session of the assembly, the Sharma has been a vocal critic of the government and blamed chief minister Omar Abdullah for failures. (HT File)

During the meeting, Sharma apprised the Union home minister of matters related to the prevailing security situation, law and order, development initiatives, public concerns, and matters related to the ongoing session of the assembly.

During the ongoing autumn session of the assembly, the Sharma has been a vocal critic of the government and blamed chief minister Omar Abdullah for failures.

During the meeting, BJP sources said that Sharma raised the issue of enhancement of salaries of special police officers (SPOs), which is at the final stage, and requested that the matter be expedited for its early conclusion.

Sharma also highlighted key concerns being raised by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and discussed matters requiring continued attention, coordination, and support from the Union government.

“The interaction provided to deliberate on strengthening security, accelerating development initiatives and addressing issues related to public welfare across the Union Territory,” Sharma said in a statement adding that during the discussion, home minister reiterated the Union government’s commitment to peace, development, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and assured continued support and cooperation in addressing matters concerning the people of the UT.

Sunil Sharma also expressed gratitude to Shah for his guidance and continued support on issues concerning the security, development, and welfare of the people of UT.