Haryana Vision-2047: 3-day training programme on Vision2Action portal concludes

A three-day training workshop organised to link the long-term goals of Haryana Vision 2047 with concrete action plans and strengthen regular monitoring concluded on Saturday. Officers received hands-on training in registering on the portal, selecting departments, setting baselines, defining year-wise targets and updating quarterly activities. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said the training programme was organised by the Centre for Sustainable Development Goals Coordination and Acceleration (SDGCACs) under the aegis of the Swarn Jayanti Haryana Institute for Financial Management (SJHIFM).

The workshop focused on digitising the action plans various state departments are preparing on the “Vision2Action” portal. Nodal and backup officers designated by various departments of the Haryana government participated in the training.

The spokesperson said during the programme, officers were informed that, in upcoming departmental review meetings, the progress of schemes would be assessed exclusively through the Vision2Action portal.

Accordingly, departments have been directed to enter their action plans on the portal according to the prescribed official sequence—Vision Theme, Vision Issue, Vision Pathway, and Departmental Action/Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Officers received hands-on training in registering on the portal, selecting departments, setting baselines, defining year-wise targets and updating quarterly activities.

The training aimed to ensure the accuracy, completeness and regular updating of departmental data ahead of the upcoming review meetings, thereby facilitating the timely implementation of the objectives envisaged under Haryana Vision-2047, the spokesperson said.