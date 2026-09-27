Sugar commissionerate ultimatum to 8 mills over ₹89 crore dues

Eight sugar mills in Maharashtra have been directed to clear outstanding fair and remunerative price (FRP) dues of more than ₹89 crore to farmers, failing which their crushing licences will not be renewed for the upcoming season. Sanjay Kolte, state sugar commissioner, said, “The mills would not be permitted to undertake sugarcane crushing for the new season, scheduled to begin on October 15, unless they cleared the pending dues.” The mills are located in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Solapur and Satara districts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The mills are located in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Solapur and Satara districts.

All 210 cooperative and private sugar mills in the state are required to apply to the sugar commissionerate for renewal of their crushing licences before the start of every season.

According to officials, 14 mills had initially defaulted on FRP payments for sugarcane purchased during the 2025-26 season. The commissionerate initiated recovery proceedings against them. Subsequently, six mills cleared dues amounting to more than ₹81.8 crore.

Under government rules, sugar mills are required to pay FRP to farmers within 14 days of receiving the sugarcane.

Kolte said the commissionerate had so far received applications for renewal of crushing licences from 178 of the 210 mills.

Maharashtra produced around 99 lakh tonnes of sugar during the 2025-26 season, the highest production among states, surpassing Uttar Pradesh, traditionally one of the country’s leading sugar-producing states.