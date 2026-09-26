Is Mike Evans playing in NFL Week 3 game vs Cardinals? Latest injury update on 49ers WR

Mike Evans is expected to have a chance to play for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, despite dealing with a hip injury. The veteran wide receiver missed the team’s first two practices of the week, but there are positive signs before Sunday’s game. Mike Evans’ Week 3 injury update, hip issue, 49ers status and Cardinals matchup remain key ahead of Sunday’s NFL game.. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) (AFP)

Evans did side work during Thursday’s practice, while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported there was a “good chance” he practices and plays. The 49ers have not yet listed his final game status, so Evans’ availability is not officially confirmed. San Francisco faces Arizona on Sunday, September 27.

Mike Evans injury update before 49ers vs Cardinals Evans suffered the hip issue during the 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said afterwards that the injury was not serious and that Evans could have returned if the game had required it. The 49ers then managed his workload during the week.

San Francisco’s official injury report listed Evans as a non-participant on both Wednesday and Thursday. That initially created some concern because the 49ers are already short on wide receivers.

However, Evans was seen working on the side Thursday, running routes without pads. That gave the team another positive sign ahead of Sunday’s game.

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Will Mike Evans play Week 3 for 49ers? The latest update points toward Evans being available, although the 49ers still need to give his official game status.

Rapoport said, “This is another one that does not seem to be major,” before adding, “He [didn't] practice yesterday, but good chance he practices this week and goes.”

That update came after Evans missed Wednesday’s practice. His work on the side Thursday also gave San Francisco another reason to feel better about his chances of playing against Arizona.

The 49ers have already lost several receivers to injuries, making Evans’ status important for Brock Purdy and the offense.

Demarcus Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury, while Christian Kirk is on injured reserve. De’Zhaun Stribling is also out after an ankle injury. Evans’ return would give Purdy another major target for the Week 3 matchup.

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Mike Evans status for 49ers vs Cardinals As of the latest official injury report, Evans had not received a final game designation. The 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Cardinals is scheduled for Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

So, Mike Evans is not officially confirmed to play yet, but the available updates point toward him being active in Week 3. His practice status and the team’s final injury report will provide the clearest answer before kickoff.