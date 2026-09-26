Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables after Friday's matches : Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Group A

Morocco 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Niger 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Lesotho 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Gabon 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group B

Malawi 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Egypt 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

S. Sudan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group C

I. Coast 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Gambia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Ghana 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group D

Eritrea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

S. Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

DR Congo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

S. Leone 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

E. Guinea 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group F

Mauritania 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Benin 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

B. Faso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

C.A.R. 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group G

Cameroon 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Namibia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Congo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Comoros 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group H

Botswana 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Uganda 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Libya 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Tunisia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Group I

Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Togo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Burundi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Zambia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group J

Sudan 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Senegal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Mozambique 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group K

Mali 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Rwanda 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

C. Verde 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Liberia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group L

G. Bissau 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Nigeria 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Madagascar 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Tanzania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Note: Winners and runners-up qualify from nine of 12 groups. In groups including 2027 AFCON co-hosts Kenya , Uganda and Tanzania , only highest placed of other three countries qualify.

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