Unprecedented downpour hits Ganga Expressway in Unnao

The unprecedented torrential rain triggered severe waterlogging on the Ganga Expressway near the Bashiratganj toll plaza in Unnao on Saturday, disrupting traffic on the state’s ambitious 594-km infrastructure project. According to the India meteorological department, Unnao recorded 65 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning. Bashiratganj toll plaza in Unnao on Saturday (X)

The incessant rain resulted in an accumulation of nearly three feet of water on the main carriageway by Saturday morning, leaving motorists stranded and light vehicles struggling to navigate the knee-deep conditions, with many drivers forced to seek alternative routes.

According to local residents, the accumulation began late Friday following two days of incessant rainfall. By Saturday morning, the stretch of the expressway near the toll plaza resembled a pond. Motorists reported that culverts and side drains appeared choked, causing farm runoff to flow directly onto the carriageway. Observers also noted that the road level at this particular section is lower than the adjoining fields, facilitating the collection of rainwater.

The incident sparked a debate about the quality of expressway given the scale and claims surrounding the project which was inaugurated in April this year. Connecting Meerut to Prayagraj at an estimated cost of over ₹36,000 crore, the project is promoted as one of the country’s most modern expressways, featuring advanced flood management systems and an airstrip for fighter jets. It is currently in the final stages of completion.

Commuters stranded at the scene expressed frustration over a lack of immediate assistance, noting that maintenance teams or officials were not visible for several hours. “We were told this is an all-weather expressway. If it gets submerged during the monsoon, what will happen during floods?” remarked one commuter travelling towards Hardoi.

When contacted, officials from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) stated that the situation has been noted and water-pumping operations have commenced. They attributed the waterlogging to the fact that finishing work and drainage construction are still underway in certain patches, describing the issue as temporary.

The incident has drawn criticism from the Opposition, which has seized upon visuals of the waterlogged expressway to question the construction quality and planning of the flagship project.

Sharing a video of the flooded expressway, Samajwadi Party national chief Akhilesh Yadav termed it “Ganga Express Water Way.”

With further rainfall predicted across Eastern and Central Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours, authorities are reportedly working to clear drainage obstructions and reinforce embankments in low-lying areas to prevent further submergence.