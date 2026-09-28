When will Puka Nacua be back? Rams WR's latest injury status after missing Week 3 Broncos game

A big relief for Rams fans came when Pucka Nacua started the Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He completed five receptions for 74 yards. But his injury worsened in the game as he suffered another issue in the same area. He was subsequently ruled out of the Week 2 game against the New York Jets, which the Rams won.

Nacua first reported the groin injury a few days into training camp. On August 11, it was reported that he had suffered an inguinal groin pull. He was limited in training camp and missed the entirety of the NFL preseason.

The Los Angeles Rams head into Sunday Night Football clash against the Denver Broncos without their first-choice wide receiver, Puka Nacua. The WR has been marked doubtful vs. the Broncos as he continues to nurse a groin injury .

The Los Angeles Rams have not provided a timeline on when Puka Nacua could be back on the active roster. But updates from inside the team suggest that he is expected to recover and play soon.

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ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Puka Nacua's groin issue has only affected his explosiveness, and he is otherwise fit for everything else. The NFL Insider noted that the team believes that Puka Nacua's injury is short-term and will not require surgery. He could suit up for the Rams as soon as the Week 4 game for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Functionally, Nacua can play, but he has not felt like he can play with the same explosiveness he has had in the past," Schefter reported. "The Rams still view it as a short-term injury and think he’ll be back sooner rather than later. The organization does not believe surgery in this situation will be needed, but it’s also not entirely off the table if Nacua doesn’t show signs of improvement."

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Rams Face Tough Task Vs Denver Puka Nacua is an instrumental figure in the Los Angeles Rams' attacking corps. Across three seasons in the NFL with the Rams, he has recorded 318 receptions for 4,265 yards and 19 touchdowns, making him one of the Rams' most prolific attackers.

His absence for two consecutive seasons, coupled with Myles Garret's absence on defense, has meant that the Rams are slightly blunt on both ends of the field. Though they recorded a 19-9 win vs. the New York Jets in Week 2, Denver on Sunday night presents a much harder task for Sean McVay's men.