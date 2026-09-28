Trent Williams injury update: Major issue for 49ers OT makes him questionable vs Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers OT Trent Williams was ruled questionable with a neck stinger early in the third quarter against the Cardinals and was carted off the field.
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle, was ruled questionable for the rest of Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals with a neck stinger. However, after spending several minutes in the locker room, Williams is now back on the sidelines.
Williams' injury came just a few minutes into the third quarter, shortly after another of 49ers' superstars, Mike Evans, was carted out of the field with a rib injury. Even though Trent Williams suffered a neck stinger, he was carted out of the NFL match, with much fanfare from the broadcast.
Also read: Justin Jefferson update: Watch play where Vikings WR gets major ankle injury vs Buccaneers; video
He had a towel around his head as he was being carted into the locker room. Here's a video from the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Here's a video of the same:
What Happened To Mike Evans: Details of Rib Injury
Mike Evans suffered a rib injury in the second quarter, the San Francisco 49ers have confirmed. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game, in what could be a big blow for the 49ers.
Also read: Mike Evans injury update: What happened to 49ers WR and will he return vs Cardinals? Latest status
There were suggestions on social media that the injury may have come in the play before his exit when Evans absorbed a hit from Cardinals Budda Baker. As of now, the 49ers have not provided an update on when exactly the injury occurred.
Before his exit, Mike Evans recorded three receptions for 34 yards with a touchdown. It was unclear exactly when Mike Evans suffered the injury, as he had been taking several big hits till his exit.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More