Trent Williams injury update: Major issue for 49ers OT makes him questionable vs Cardinals

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle, was ruled questionable for the rest of Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals with a neck stinger. However, after spending several minutes in the locker room, Williams is now back on the sidelines. San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams speaks to the media following a practice Tuesday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayak)

Williams' injury came just a few minutes into the third quarter, shortly after another of 49ers' superstars, Mike Evans, was carted out of the field with a rib injury. Even though Trent Williams suffered a neck stinger, he was carted out of the NFL match, with much fanfare from the broadcast.

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He had a towel around his head as he was being carted into the locker room. Here's a video from the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Here's a video of the same: