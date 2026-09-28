Mike Evans injury update: What happened to 49ers WR and will he return vs Cardinals? Latest status

The exact moment Evans suffered the injury remains unclear, as there was no obvious contact on the play immediately before he left the field. However, earlier in the same drive, the veteran receiver absorbed a big hit from Cardinals safety Budda Baker while attempting to make a catch over the middle. The collision was forceful enough to knock the ball loose.

Evans had already been dealing with a hip issue during the team's Week 3 preparations but was cleared to play Sunday. However, his afternoon was cut short against the Cardinals.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans was forced to leave Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter after appearing to suffer an injury .

Evans later appeared to be in discomfort following an incomplete pass thrown his way. He was seen clutching his right side and visibly struggling as he made his way off the field.

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The broadcast later showed Evans speaking with teammates and staff on the sideline before leaving the field. He appeared to be experiencing some discomfort and having difficulty breathing.