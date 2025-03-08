Mukesh and Nita Ambani's 40th wedding anniversary: Flashback to couple’s unforgettable dance at son’s pre-wedding

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today. The power couple tied the knot on March 8, 1985, and over the years, they have become one of India’s most influential figures in business and philanthropy. As they mark this special milestone, a throwback video from their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities has been making waves online. Nita and Mukesh Ambani tied the knot on March 8, 1985.(Instagram/@indianhistoryposts)

The grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, were a star-studded affair filled with extravagant performances, and one moment in particular captured the hearts of many. A video of Mukesh and Nita Ambani swaying to the iconic Bollywood song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai from the classic film Shri 420.

Dressed in traditional attire—Mukesh in a kurta-pyjama and Nita in a saree—the couple’s graceful performance radiated warmth and nostalgia. The audience was visibly thrilled, with many capturing the moment on their phones, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the grand event.

Take a look at the video:

Nita Ambani’s wedding look from 1985

As the couple marks 40 years of marriage, Nita Ambani’s breathtaking wedding ensemble stands as a perfect blend of tradition and cultural heritage. On her wedding day, she wore two distinct sarees adorned with intricate tie-and-dye bandhani work, each representing a meaningful part of her journey as a bride.

The first, a Panetar saree, was a gift from her maternal family. Traditionally white or ivory with a red or maroon border, the Panetar represents a bride’s farewell to her parental home. The second saree, a Gharchola, was given to her by her husband’s family as a symbol of her welcome into their home. This red and gold saree, with its signature checkered patterns, is an essential part of Gujarati bridal traditions.

To complement her bridal attire, Nita Ambani adorned herself with exquisite jewelry, including dainty bangles, kadhas, a haath phool, a half-moon maang tika, and a traditional nath. Her makeup was minimal yet striking—her forehead decorated with classic peer bindis, eyes enhanced with mascara, and eyebrows delicately feathered. She completed the look with a sleek, center-parted bun, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.