Spice of life: Lessons in art of living from men on a mission

They descended on our house like paratroopers. Everything was turned topsy-turvy in a day. Though they didn’t land up uninvited, we hadn’t anticipated the scale of upheaval they would bring in our otherwise unhurried lives. Embracing change without much ado and opting for a limited social circle and fewer material possessions help us earn inner peace, which is priceless ((Representational Image)(Pexel))

The house was in dire need of whitewash, so the painters arrived like men on a mission. They began to clear the rooms of furniture and showpieces. My wife, who was supervising the operation, pitched in by gathering knick-knacks and stacking them in the lawn.

I was surprised by the sheer scale of possessions we had hoarded over the years. We were sitting on a pile of seldom-used or never-used items, many of which were prized possessions once upon a time but were now literally biting the dust in the open. As I scrambled to save fragile vases and trophies our children had won during their school and college years, my wife declared, “I’m getting rid of the clutter.”

I wondered how things that were so close to our hearts at one point had become redundant with the passage of time so much so that we had to let them go to preserve our sanity. This holds true for our lives, too. Embracing change without much ado and opting for a limited social circle and fewer material possessions help us earn inner peace, which is priceless.

Meanwhile, the paintwork is on in full swing. I watch the painters hard at work, dusting and cleaning the walls and ceiling before giving them a fresh coat. They soldier on, taking the grime and dust in their stride without blinking an eyelid. Their hands and brushes stop briefly during the lunch and tea breaks. That’s the only time I catch them sharing light-hearted banter before they get back to complete the assigned task, silently and diligently.

They climb ladders umpteen times in the day and work under the blistering May sun without ever complaining of the harsh conditions. When I asked one of them if he was not scared of heights, he replied, “It’s simple. While climbing up, keep your eyes glued to the upper rung and when descending, fix the gaze on the lower rung. That way, the chances of faltering are minimal.” Another practical tip, or you may say a life lesson, of going step by step from a man who swears by his sweat.

After a gruelling day at work when they wash and change into clean clothes, there is a dignified contentment on their faces.

As the paintwork is nearing completion, my wife has promised to treat the entire team that toiled hard to lend our house a fresh look. While they would be enjoying the treat this Sunday, my cache of life lessons has become richer by learning a thing or two from the men who decided to come to work even on Labour Day. I asked one them if they’d heard of the day and he said, “Sir, it may be a holiday for you, but for us, it’s just another day to make ends meet.” rajivsharma.rs201067@gmail.com.

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor.