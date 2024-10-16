Streamer Asmongold banned on Twitch following racist remarks against Palestinians: ‘They come from inferior…’

Zack Hoyt, popularly known as Asmongold, got one of his channels on Twitch temporarily banned after he made racist remarks about Palestinians. He garnered huge backlash from the platform users for his racist rant about the rising conflicts between Palestine and Israel. The streamer is mainly known for covering the World of Warcraft along with other games. Zack Hoyt, aka Asmongold, received backlash for calling Palestinians 'terrible people' during a stream, resulting in a temporary Twitch ban.(@Asmongold/X)

Asmongold’s racist rant on Palestinian kills in Gaza

During a stream on Monday, October 14, he referred to Palestinians as “terrible people" who “come from an inferior culture that is horrible." The streamer was discussing the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which killed over 42,000 Palestinians in Israeli attacks. His comments quickly spread over other social media platforms.

This resulted in heavy criticism from Twitch users, following which his ‘Zackrawrr’ account was temporarily banned on the platform. His other account, ‘Asmongold,’ is still functioning, but Hoyt has not used that channel for almost a year.

A Twitch spokesperson told IGN, “We take enforcement action when there are violations of our community guidelines, including our hateful conduct policy and other rules." Hoyt’s channel now leads to a notification on the platform which reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

A clip of the streamer’s rant revealed he said, “If you want to consider it genocide as a systematic killing of a group of people, they have genocide built into Sharia law right now,” during the stream. Hoyt continued, “So no, I'm not going to cry a f*cking river when people who have genocide that's baked into their laws are getting genocided. I don't give a f*ck. They're terrible people. It's not even a question. It's crazy that people don't see it that way."

He added, “They'd (Palestinians) be doing the same thing. 'And how much did they kill?' As many as they can. They're not able to kill as many people as Israel because they don't have as many bombs and as many weapons. But if they did, they'd be doing the same thing…”

The streamer went on to say, “These people are not your allies. They are not the same as us. They come from an inferior culture that is horrible, it kills people for their identity, and it is directly antithetical to everything Western values stand for, and it is an inferior culture in all ways. It is that simple."

Hoyt later apologised as he wrote on the microblogging, “Looking back on it, I was way too much of an a-----e about the Palestine thing. My bad Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive. You guys deserve more than me saying stupid shit like that, I'll do better.”

Asmongold slammed for his racist remarks

Netizens did not hold back from calling out the streamer for his insensitive comments about the Palestinians. One user wrote on X, “The only genocide this guy knows is how he genocides rats and larvae to decorate his room." A second user wrote, “What’s sad is millions of Americans actually believe this about black and brown people outside of the global north.” A third user wrote, “Man who hasn't showered or cleaned his room in 5 years is deciding who's inferior now.”

Fellow streamers also reacted to Hoyt's racist remarks as streamer Kaceytron wrote, "Adolfmold's alt account "zackrawrr" was banned. His main account is still not banned. Hopefully, this extremely light penalization will make him stop repeating white supremacist talking points. We will see." Twitch creator Austin 'Gremloe' wrote, "Looks like Asmongold's main channel "Zackrawrr" has been temporarily banned. Good to see some consequences for terrible behaviour on Twitch."