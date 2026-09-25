Shocking details in Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha's murder: His several ‘lovers’, son's property fear

Shocking details emerged in the murder case of Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha on Thursday after police probe found that it was actually the trader's son who plotted the killing. Subrat (R) had actually allegedly planned for his father Vineet Minocha's (L) death to appear accidental. (HT)

According to police officials, Minocha's son Subrat plotted the murder over a span of three months and also framed his wife Shalu for it. The breakthrough came 19 days after the murder and during the questioning of Subrat, Shalu and one of the hitmen he hired for his father's killing, as stated in an earlier HT report.

Sixty-year-old Vineet, who ran a pharmaceutical firm on Kanpur's Birhana Road with his son, was stabbed to death at his Ratan Orbit apartment in Kalyanpur in Kanpur on September 5.

Original murder plan tossed for stabbing Subrat had actually allegedly planned for his father's death to appear accidental.

He had hired his father’s former employee, Vishal, and his associate, Rajkishore, for the murder. However, his original plan was to get the hitmen to suffocate Vineet with a pillow, and later claim that his father had died of a heart attack.

On the day of the murder, the plan changed last-minute after Vineet spotted the two hitmen hiding in his apartment and raised alarm. The altercation led to Vishal stabbing Vineet to death instead.

Subrat, his wife Shalu and their son were at a party at the time.

Son feared property transfer to dad's 'lover' Subrat allegedly conspired to kill his father fearing that the pharma trader who reportedly had relationships with several women, might end up transferring his property to some other woman, said police.

The son was also deeply in debt and found his monthly allowance of ₹40,000 given by his father insufficient to maintain his lifestyle. As stated in an earlier HT report, Subrat was also required to pay around ₹55,000 every month towards loan EMIs.

He had taken loans from various banks and also had other liabilities, which took his total debts to around ₹40 lakh.

Big twist after daughter-in-law's arrest Vineet Minocha was murdered on September 5. One day later, police arrested Vineet's daughter-in-law and Subrat's wife Shalu Manocha, apart from the alleged contract killers Vishal and Rajkishore.

However, the case took a big turn on Thursday after cops found out that Subrat had framed his wife for the murder. Shalu and Vishal were confronted with Subrat at Kalyanpur police station. During the interrogation, Vishal told cops that it was Subrat who had hired him for the hit and had instructed him to take Shalu's name arrested after the murder.

Why Subrat wanted to frame wife Subrat has reportedly confessed to the crime.

When asked about why he wanted to frame Shalu, Subrat told police that Shalu and Vishal were well-acquainted and he believed that these links would make it easier for the police to suspect his wife.

Shalu helped pay off Subrat's debts Apart from occasional family disagreements, Shalu and Subrat shared a good relationship, police said. In the past, she also helped him repay his debts by arranging ₹14 lakh from her father.

According to police, Subrat was heavily in debt because of his alleged drinking, gambling and betting habits.

While Shalu has not been granted a clean chit in the case, the new revelations regarding Subrat's role in the murder has opened up the possibility of her release.

(With inputs from PTI, HT correspondent)