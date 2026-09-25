Odisha: Highest monsoon rainfall in 20 yrs; landslides disrupt roads, rail links

Odisha reported its highest monsoon rainfall in the last 20 years as a weakening deep depression brought torrential rain, landslides and strong winds to parts of the state, disrupting road and rail links as schools remained shut in eight districts, officials said. Rayagada was among the worst-affected districts, with heavy rain and strong winds uprooting trees and triggering landslides. (HT photo)

Schools and Anganwadi centres were closed in Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kendrapara as a precaution against heavy rain.

Schools in four blocks of Kandhamal district, Daringbadi, G Udayagiri, Tikabali and Chakapad, were also shut. IMD officials said Tentulikhunti in Nabrangpur district witnessed 395 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest in the state.

Six districts affected

State revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said the deep depression affected six districts of Odisha, with 37 blocks, 127 gram panchayats and 273 villages.

Officials said that an unusually active monsoon triggered by low pressures and deep depressions over Bay of Bengal have resulted in the state getting its highest monsoon rainfall in the last 20 years.

Also Read: Odisha schools shut in four districts after heavy rainfall warning for two days

The weather system crossed the coast near Andhra Pradesh’s Kalingapatnam early on Thursday with winds of 55-65kmph and gusts up to 75kmph. It was moving northwestwards and was expected to weaken further, although its effects were forecast to continue for several hours.

Rayagada was among the worst-affected districts, with heavy rain and strong winds uprooting trees and triggering landslides that affected rail and road traffic. A large tree fell across the Rayagada-Vizianagaram highway near Seshakhal police station, blocking the busy route for about eight hours and cutting road connectivity with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Schools shut in 3 Odisha districts amid heavy rain warning; IMD issues ‘red alert’

In Gudari block of Rayagada district, a large boulder rolled down a hillside and landed on a road near Sukudubaju, disrupting traffic to several villages including Bada Katili, Sana Katili, Bandili, Tadilata and Hirikabadi. Local officials were working to clear the road.

Rail, road traffic hit

Rail services were hit by landslides and falling rocks along the Koraput-Rayagada railway line.

In Gajapati district, the local administration evacuated about 5,000 people to safer locations as rainfall intensified. Officials have identified around 139 landslide-prone locations and shifted residents to 249 cyclone shelters.

In Rasoniganda village, 31 people were cut off after the Harabhangi river rose rapidly, cutting off the road connection with Paniganda.