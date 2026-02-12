Astrology can be a fantastic tool for self-growth, but many people get stuck on dramatic social media takes and scary-sounding interpretations. Scroll through social media, and you will see dramatic posts claiming a retrograde will ruin your week or that a particular placement means your life is falling apart. Think retrograde is ruining your life? 6 astrology myths you need to stop believing (Freepik)

But astrology was never meant to scare you; it is meant to help you understand yourself more deeply. If you have ever looked at your birth chart and thought, “Is this bad?”, take a deep breath. Here are six common astrology myths you can finally let go of.

Myth 1: The South Node is your past-life baggage and should be avoided at all costs. Truth: The South Node is not something you need to run from. It holds your natural gifts, skills and instincts you are already good at without trying. These strengths actually help you move toward your North Node, which represents growth and purpose. Instead of abandoning what comes naturally, think of your South Node as the foundation that supports your path forward. Both nodes work together to help you evolve.

Myth 2: A planet in detriment is weak, unlucky, or guarantees struggle. Truth: A planet in detriment is not cursed. It simply expresses itself differently, through contrast. This contrast helps you pay attention to deeper parts of your life and pushes you to be more creative and intentional. These placements are not punishments; they are invitations. They highlight where awareness can bring balance and where your unique expression can shine.

Myth 3: Retrograde planets mean your life is delayed, reversed, or broken. Truth: Retrogrades do not break anything. Their energy turns inward, encouraging you to reflect, slow down, and understand yourself on a deeper level. They help you refine your intentions instead of rushing through life. When you work with retrograde energy, it becomes a strength, allowing you to reclaim parts of yourself you may have ignored.

