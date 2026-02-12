Valentine's Day 2026: A tarot reader shares tips to attract a green-flag partner, as per your zodiac sign

Healthy love does not begin with butterflies; it starts with emotional readiness and stability. This Valentine’s Day 2026, Tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe says the real shift is not about chasing love, but about aligning yourself with the kind of partnership that feels steady, supportive and nurturing. Valentine's Day 2026: A tarot reader shares tips to attract a green-flag partner (Freepik)

In a time when many find themselves drawn to emotionally unavailable partners, often out of a quiet fear of being alone, Sud encourages a different approach. Instead of obsessing over what is going wrong in love, she shares how each zodiac sign can step into its own “green-flag energy” to attract healthier, more secure relationships naturally. The tarot expert also shared simple spiritual remedies to attract a love life that is meant for you.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2026: Love horoscope for singles with simple crystal remedies

Aries Aries energy is often fast and fiery, but love grows stronger when calmness enters the room. Slow down, listen fully, and practice responding instead of reacting. Small moments of patience build deep trust.

Spiritual remedy: Ground your energy by standing barefoot on grass for 10 minutes while breathing slowly. Listening to singing bowls can also help. Light a red candle on Tuesdays.

Taurus Stubbornness can create emotional distance for Taurus. Softening the heart and allowing emotional conversations to flow openly creates deeper bonds. Try acknowledging emotions with a simple “I understand.”

Spiritual remedy: Write down emotional pain on paper, burn it safely, and place the ashes under a plant or tree as a symbolic release.

Gemini Consistency is Gemini’s green flag. Instead of hiding feelings behind humor or busyness, show up with reliability and sincerity. Let others see the real, thoughtful side beneath the chatter.

Spiritual remedy: Keep a money plant at home and care for it regularly—it teaches the rhythm of showing up.

Cancer Cancer nurtures deeply but often overextends. Love becomes healthier when emotional caretaking is shared. Allow others to support you and practice receiving without guilt.

Spiritual remedy: Wear cleansed and programmed black obsidian on the right hand. Take calming moonlight walks on Mondays.

Leo Leo shines bright, but healthy love doesn’t require constant applause. Quiet confidence becomes magnetic when validation comes from within.

Spiritual remedy: Practice mirror talk for five minutes daily to build inner reassurance and self-recognition.

Virgo Perfectionism can create barriers for Virgos. Learning to let go of judgment may create space for organic emotional growth. Trust the process rather than analyzing every detail.

Spiritual remedy: Declutter your physical space weekly to invite clarity and calm.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2026: Love horoscope for couples with simple crystal remedies

Libra Libras often prioritize harmony so much that their own needs disappear. Green-flag love requires decisions made with self-trust rather than fear of disapproval.

Spiritual remedy: Use a daily affirmation deck. Pull one card every morning and keep it where it’s visible throughout the day.

Scorpio Testing loyalty pushes love away. Scorpio’s strength blossoms when trust flows without constant proof. Softening the defences allows vulnerability to feel less threatening.

Spiritual remedy: Wear a karmic cord-cutting crystal combination on the right hand to support emotional release.

Sagittarius Sagittarius enjoys freedom, but emotional presence requires slowing down. Being physically present is not the same as being emotionally available; sit with feelings rather than escape them.

Spiritual remedy: Set aside one hour daily for phone-free time to reconnect with your inner world through activities you enjoy.

Capricorn Capricorn shows love through actions, but words matter too. Expressing emotions out loud builds emotional intimacy and reveals your softer side.

Spiritual remedy: Keep Smoky Quartz nearby and commit to writing one vulnerable message each week.

Aquarius Aquarius is brilliant with ideas, but love also needs heart-level honesty. Open up about emotions and allow deeper intimacy to develop naturally.

Spiritual remedy: Practice intentional eye contact during conversations.

Pisces Pisces gives endlessly, often without boundaries. Healthy love begins with self-respect and clear limits. Choose partners who value your softness instead of taking it for granted.

ALSO READ: 5 shifts you might expect in February 2026, according to astrology

Spiritual remedy: Make a pros-and-cons list when confused, then discard it to release emotional clutter. Regular salt baths help reset energy.