Dreams about your ex are rarely about them: A tarot expert interprets what those weird dreams might actually mean
According to Kishori, dreaming about your ex is one of the most common dreams, and no, it does not mean they are returning. Read on to find out what it means.
Waking up from a dream about your ex can feel unsettling. One moment, you are fine, and the next, you are questioning everything. ‘Why now? Do I still have feelings? Is this a sign?’ It is easy to spiral your thoughts into overthinking. But according to tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud, “These dreams are not really about your ex at all.”
“In fact, they are about you; your emotions, your healing, and the patterns your subconscious is still working through. So instead of jumping to conclusions, it helps to understand what your mind might actually be trying to say”, Kishori continues.
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Here’s her simple guide to decoding those strange, emotional dreams:
Dreaming of your ex coming back
This is one of the most common dreams, and no, it does not mean they are returning.
It usually reflects:
- Unfinished emotional cycles
- A need for closure
- Missing how you felt in that relationship, not the person
- Ask yourself: What did that relationship give me? Love, validation, stability?
Your mind is pointing to what you still crave, not who you need.
Dreaming of fighting with your ex
If you are arguing or feeling triggered in the dream, your mind is processing emotions you may have suppressed.
This could mean:
- You never got to fully express your feelings
- Emotional wounds still need attention
- You are releasing built-up resentment
It may feel intense, but this is actually a healing process; your subconscious is clearing emotional baggage.
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Dreaming of your ex being happy with someone else
This one can sting, even if you have moved on. But it is rarely about jealousy.
It often points to:
- Fear of being replaced
- Insecurity or comparison
- Your healing is being tested
Sometimes, this dream is pushing you to let go and choose your own peace, finally.
Dreaming of your ex ignoring you
This kind of dream can hurt your ego and bring up old questions.
It may reflect:
- A need for validation
- Lingering thoughts like “Why wasn’t I enough?”
- Fear of abandonment
Your mind is gently reminding you to give yourself the closure you didn’t receive from them.
Dreaming of happy moments with your ex
These dreams feel comforting, nostalgic, and confusing all at once.
They usually represent:
- Missing the version of yourself from that time
- Emotional comfort tied to the past
- A desire to feel loved again
You are not necessarily missing the person; you are revisiting a feeling.
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Repeated dreams about your ex
If your ex keeps appearing in your dreams, your subconscious is trying to get your attention.
This can mean:
- An emotional loop is still open
- You have not fully processed the breakup
- There is a pattern you need to break
From a deeper perspective, it can also point to lingering emotional or energetic ties that need to be released.
The deeper truth behind these dreams
Many people do not realise that dreams are the language of your subconscious, while tarot reflects your conscious mind. Both are guiding you back to yourself.
So instead of asking, “Why am I dreaming about my ex?”
Ask yourself, “What part of me still needs to heal?”
Once you address that, these dreams often fade on their own.
How to stop dreaming about your ex
If these dreams are bothering you, try this simple release ritual before sleeping:
Write their name on a piece of paper and say: “I let go of your energy from my space and reclaim my peace.” Tear the paper and throw it away.
This is not about them; it is about taking your energy back and moving forward with clarity.
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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More