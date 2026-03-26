Waking up from a dream about your ex can feel unsettling. One moment, you are fine, and the next, you are questioning everything. ‘Why now? Do I still have feelings? Is this a sign?’ It is easy to spiral your thoughts into overthinking. But according to tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud, “These dreams are not really about your ex at all.” Dreams about your ex are rarely about them: A tarot expert interprets what those weird dreams might actually mean (Freepik)

“In fact, they are about you; your emotions, your healing, and the patterns your subconscious is still working through. So instead of jumping to conclusions, it helps to understand what your mind might actually be trying to say”, Kishori continues.

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Here’s her simple guide to decoding those strange, emotional dreams:

Dreaming of your ex coming back This is one of the most common dreams, and no, it does not mean they are returning.

It usually reflects:

Unfinished emotional cycles

A need for closure

Missing how you felt in that relationship, not the person

Ask yourself: What did that relationship give me? Love, validation, stability? Your mind is pointing to what you still crave, not who you need.

Dreaming of fighting with your ex If you are arguing or feeling triggered in the dream, your mind is processing emotions you may have suppressed.

This could mean:

You never got to fully express your feelings

Emotional wounds still need attention

You are releasing built-up resentment It may feel intense, but this is actually a healing process; your subconscious is clearing emotional baggage.

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Dreaming of your ex being happy with someone else This one can sting, even if you have moved on. But it is rarely about jealousy.

It often points to:

Fear of being replaced

Insecurity or comparison

Your healing is being tested Sometimes, this dream is pushing you to let go and choose your own peace, finally.

Dreaming of your ex ignoring you This kind of dream can hurt your ego and bring up old questions.

It may reflect:

A need for validation

Lingering thoughts like “Why wasn’t I enough?”

Fear of abandonment Your mind is gently reminding you to give yourself the closure you didn’t receive from them.

Dreaming of happy moments with your ex These dreams feel comforting, nostalgic, and confusing all at once.

They usually represent:

Missing the version of yourself from that time

Emotional comfort tied to the past

A desire to feel loved again You are not necessarily missing the person; you are revisiting a feeling.

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Repeated dreams about your ex If your ex keeps appearing in your dreams, your subconscious is trying to get your attention.

This can mean:

An emotional loop is still open

You have not fully processed the breakup

There is a pattern you need to break From a deeper perspective, it can also point to lingering emotional or energetic ties that need to be released.

The deeper truth behind these dreams Many people do not realise that dreams are the language of your subconscious, while tarot reflects your conscious mind. Both are guiding you back to yourself.

So instead of asking, “Why am I dreaming about my ex?” Ask yourself, “What part of me still needs to heal?” Once you address that, these dreams often fade on their own.

How to stop dreaming about your ex If these dreams are bothering you, try this simple release ritual before sleeping:

Write their name on a piece of paper and say: “I let go of your energy from my space and reclaim my peace.” Tear the paper and throw it away.

This is not about them; it is about taking your energy back and moving forward with clarity.

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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only.