Dreams are not random! They are messages. Sometimes from your subconscious, sometimes from your intuition, and sometimes from energies you are not consciously aware of. Well, have you ever woken up wondering why you dreamt about ants crawling everywhere or a snake suddenly appearing out of nowhere? Dreams like these can feel strange, even unsettling, but they are rarely meaningless. In fact, many believe that dreams are subtle messages trying to guide us. They can reflect what has been going on deep within us, our emotions, fears, desires, and even things we have been ignoring. Dream interpretation: What it means to see insects, reptiles, and animals in dreams, a tarot expert breaks down (Pinterest)

According to tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, dreams are closely linked to intuition and inner awareness. “In tarot, dreams are often linked to cards like The Moon, which shows hidden truths, The High Priestess, which represents intuition, and Judgment, which stands for awakening. So when you start seeing animals, insects, or reptiles in your dreams, it is not just your mind playing games; it is your energy trying to communicate something important,” she explains.

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Here’s what some common dream symbols may actually mean:

Ants Feeling overworked and drained: If ants show up in your dreams, it often points to overwork and mental exhaustion. You may be doing everything right, but still feeling unnoticed or overwhelmed. If ants are crawling on your body, it is a stronger sign of energy drain, possibly from responsibilities, people, or constant overthinking.

Crystal solution: Ground your energy with Black Tourmaline, and use Clear Quartz to regain focus.

Lizard Avoiding something uncomfortable: Dreaming of a lizard usually reflects a fear or issue you have been avoiding. Deep down, you know something is not right, but you are choosing to push it aside. At the same time, lizards are symbols of regeneration, so this dream is also a reminder that healing and letting go are possible.

Crystal solution: Labradorite can strengthen intuition, while Smoky Quartz helps with emotional stability.

Grasshopper Take the leap: Seeing a grasshopper in your dream is a clear nudge to stop hesitating. There is something you have been overthinking, even though you already know what you want. This is your sign to trust yourself and take that chance.

Crystal solution: Citrine boosts confidence and bold action, while Green Aventurine attracts luck and opportunities.

Bee Your efforts are aligning: Bees in dreams often carry a positive message; your hard work is about to pay off. It is a sign of alignment and divine timing. However, if bees are attacking you, it could mean stress, burnout, or pressure from expectations.

Crystal solution: Pyrite supports success and abundance, while Honey Calcite brings motivation.

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Lion Step into your power: A lion in your dream represents strength, confidence, and leadership. If the lion appears calm, it suggests you are embracing your power. If it is aggressive, there may be suppressed anger or ego clashes you need to address. Either way, the message is clear: stop shrinking yourself and own your space.

Crystal solution: Tiger’s Eye and Sunstone can help build confidence and inner control.

Snake Transformation is happening: Snake dreams can feel intense, but they are actually deeply spiritual. They symbolize transformation, growth, and shedding old versions of yourself. A snake bite may signal a sudden realization or even betrayal that pushes you to evolve. It may feel uncomfortable, but it is part of your growth.

Crystal solution: Amethyst and Malachite support protection and transformation.

Rat A warning sign: Dreaming of rats is usually a caution. It may point to dishonesty, negativity, or a situation that does not feel right. If you have been ignoring red flags, this dream is asking you to be more aware and cautious.

Crystal solution: Black Obsidian and Black Tourmaline help with protection and clarity.

Butterfly You are evolving: Butterflies are one of the most beautiful signs to see in dreams. They represent growth, healing, and transformation. Even if things do not seem perfect in your life yet, this dream suggests that change is already happening within you.

Crystal solution: Rose Quartz encourages emotional healing, while Moonstone enhances inner balance.

So the next time a strange creature shows up in your dream, do not ignore it; pause, reflect, and ask yourself what your inner world might be trying to tell you.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on general beliefs and is meant for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to seek professional guidance for personal decisions.