Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan decodes which colour to wear during the 9 days and its spiritual meaning

Festivals in India have a unique way of bringing tradition and everyday life together through family, food, and shared celebrations that feel perfectly connected. During Navratri, this bond becomes even more vibrant, not just through prayers and rituals, but also through the colours people wear each day. What seems like a simple custom holds deep spiritual significance, helping devotees connect with the energy of each day and the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan decodes which colour to wear during the 9 days (Freepik)

Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur & India’s 1st Spiritual Style Icon, explains that each of the nine days of Navratri is associated with a specific colour, and each colour reflects a quality you are encouraged to embrace within yourself.

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Here is her simple guide to the colours of each day and what they represent:

Day 1: Yellow Maa Shailputri Symbolises joy, brightness, and a positive beginning. It sets an uplifting tone for the festival.

Day 2: Green Maa Brahmacharini Represents growth, harmony, and renewal, encouraging openness to new beginnings.

Day 3: Grey Maa Chandraghanta Reflects balance and resilience, reminding you to stay grounded during challenges.

Day 4: Orange Maa Kushmanda Stands for energy, warmth, and courage, inspiring enthusiasm and confidence.

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Day 5: White Maa Skandamata Associated with peace and purity, bringing calmness and clarity.

Day 6: Red Maa Katyayani Symbolises strength, passion, and deep devotion to the Goddess.

Day 7: Royal Blue Maa Kaalratri Reflects elegance, confidence, and stability, encouraging inner strength.

Day 8: Pink Maa Mahagauri Represents love, compassion, and kindness, nurturing emotional warmth.

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Day 9: Purple Maa Siddhidatri Linked with ambition and spirituality, guiding you towards deeper awareness.

According to Jai Madaan, wearing these colours is not just about dressing up, but is about aligning yourself with the energy of each day. You do not need elaborate outfits to follow this tradition. Even adding a small element like a dupatta, scarf, or accessory in the day’s colour is enough to participate meaningfully.

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Ultimately, the colours you wear during Navratri do more than follow tradition; they inspire you to reflect, grow, and stay mindful of your thoughts and feelings. As Jai Madaan puts it, Navratri is more than just a festival; it is a meaningful journey of personal growth, inner balance, and a deeper connection with the divine.