Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan decodes which colour to wear during the 9 days and its spiritual meaning
Jai Madaan explains that each colour associated to the 9 days of Navratri reflects a quality you are encouraged to embrace within yourself.
Festivals in India have a unique way of bringing tradition and everyday life together through family, food, and shared celebrations that feel perfectly connected. During Navratri, this bond becomes even more vibrant, not just through prayers and rituals, but also through the colours people wear each day. What seems like a simple custom holds deep spiritual significance, helping devotees connect with the energy of each day and the nine forms of Goddess Durga.
Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur & India’s 1st Spiritual Style Icon, explains that each of the nine days of Navratri is associated with a specific colour, and each colour reflects a quality you are encouraged to embrace within yourself.
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Here is her simple guide to the colours of each day and what they represent:
Day 1: Yellow
Maa Shailputri
Symbolises joy, brightness, and a positive beginning. It sets an uplifting tone for the festival.
Day 2: Green
Maa Brahmacharini
Represents growth, harmony, and renewal, encouraging openness to new beginnings.
Day 3: Grey
Maa Chandraghanta
Reflects balance and resilience, reminding you to stay grounded during challenges.
Day 4: Orange
Maa Kushmanda
Stands for energy, warmth, and courage, inspiring enthusiasm and confidence.
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Day 5: White
Maa Skandamata
Associated with peace and purity, bringing calmness and clarity.
Day 6: Red
Maa Katyayani
Symbolises strength, passion, and deep devotion to the Goddess.
Day 7: Royal Blue
Maa Kaalratri
Reflects elegance, confidence, and stability, encouraging inner strength.
Day 8: Pink
Maa Mahagauri
Represents love, compassion, and kindness, nurturing emotional warmth.
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Day 9: Purple
Maa Siddhidatri
Linked with ambition and spirituality, guiding you towards deeper awareness.
According to Jai Madaan, wearing these colours is not just about dressing up, but is about aligning yourself with the energy of each day. You do not need elaborate outfits to follow this tradition. Even adding a small element like a dupatta, scarf, or accessory in the day’s colour is enough to participate meaningfully.
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Ultimately, the colours you wear during Navratri do more than follow tradition; they inspire you to reflect, grow, and stay mindful of your thoughts and feelings. As Jai Madaan puts it, Navratri is more than just a festival; it is a meaningful journey of personal growth, inner balance, and a deeper connection with the divine.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More