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    Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan decodes which colour to wear during the 9 days and its spiritual meaning

    Jai Madaan explains that each colour associated to the 9 days of Navratri reflects a quality you are encouraged to embrace within yourself. 

    Updated on: Mar 18, 2026 8:48 PM IST
    By Kanakanjali Roy
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    Festivals in India have a unique way of bringing tradition and everyday life together through family, food, and shared celebrations that feel perfectly connected. During Navratri, this bond becomes even more vibrant, not just through prayers and rituals, but also through the colours people wear each day. What seems like a simple custom holds deep spiritual significance, helping devotees connect with the energy of each day and the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

    Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan decodes which colour to wear during the 9 days (Freepik)
    Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan decodes which colour to wear during the 9 days (Freepik)

    Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur & India’s 1st Spiritual Style Icon, explains that each of the nine days of Navratri is associated with a specific colour, and each colour reflects a quality you are encouraged to embrace within yourself.

    ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan’s simple tips on Kalash Sthapana and mistakes to avoid

    Here is her simple guide to the colours of each day and what they represent:

    Day 1: Yellow

    Maa Shailputri

    Symbolises joy, brightness, and a positive beginning. It sets an uplifting tone for the festival.

    Day 2: Green

    Maa Brahmacharini

    Represents growth, harmony, and renewal, encouraging openness to new beginnings.

    Day 3: Grey

    Maa Chandraghanta

    Reflects balance and resilience, reminding you to stay grounded during challenges.

    Day 4: Orange

    Maa Kushmanda

    Stands for energy, warmth, and courage, inspiring enthusiasm and confidence.

    ALSO READ: Navratri 2026: What each zodiac sign should manifest this year

    Day 5: White

    Maa Skandamata

    Associated with peace and purity, bringing calmness and clarity.

    Day 6: Red

    Maa Katyayani

    Symbolises strength, passion, and deep devotion to the Goddess.

    Day 7: Royal Blue

    Maa Kaalratri

    Reflects elegance, confidence, and stability, encouraging inner strength.

    Day 8: Pink

    Maa Mahagauri

    Represents love, compassion, and kindness, nurturing emotional warmth.

    ALSO READ: New Moon meets Navratri: Why March 18–19 is the most powerful manifestation portal of 2026

    Day 9: Purple

    Maa Siddhidatri

    Linked with ambition and spirituality, guiding you towards deeper awareness.

    According to Jai Madaan, wearing these colours is not just about dressing up, but is about aligning yourself with the energy of each day. You do not need elaborate outfits to follow this tradition. Even adding a small element like a dupatta, scarf, or accessory in the day’s colour is enough to participate meaningfully.

    ALSO READ: Feng Shui tip: Doing this one thing may bring new opportunities your way

    Ultimately, the colours you wear during Navratri do more than follow tradition; they inspire you to reflect, grow, and stay mindful of your thoughts and feelings. As Jai Madaan puts it, Navratri is more than just a festival; it is a meaningful journey of personal growth, inner balance, and a deeper connection with the divine.

    • Kanakanjali Roy
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kanakanjali Roy

      Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More

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