Have you ever walked into your room and instantly felt tired, irritated, or “off,” even when you could not explain why? It often happens when your space feels cluttered, crowded, or a bit heavy. Well, the truth is, our surroundings quietly affect how we think and feel every day. In Feng Shui, it is believed that your environment is closely connected to the flow of your life. Feng Shui tip: Doing this one thing may bring new opportunities your way (Freepik)

When the energy in your home feels stuck or dull, it can show up in real ways, like things not going as planned, opportunities slipping by, or a constant feeling of being weighed down. However, the reassuring part is that you do not need a big makeover to fix this. Even small changes in your space can help shift the energy and bring a sense of lightness and movement back into your life.

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One simple yet surprisingly powerful practice you can try is moving 27 things around your home. This is not about cleaning everything perfectly or buying new décor. Instead, it is about making small changes, such as adjusting objects, rearranging items, or clearing tiny areas, to gently refresh the flow of energy, often called chi. This natural energy moves through your space just like it moves through your life, and even the smallest changes can help it flow more freely again.

In Feng Shui, the number 27 carries special meaning. It comes from 3 multiplied by 9, numbers often linked to balance, completion, and fresh starts. When you move 27 items, each small action acts like a gentle message that you are open to change and ready to welcome growth and new opportunities into your life.

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To deepen this practice, you can work with Moonstone. Known for its calming and intuitive energy, Moonstone helps clear emotional clutter and reconnect you with your natural rhythm. As you move things around, you can hold a Moonstone or set the intention to invite its soothing energy into your space. Let your intuition guide what you pick up, shift, or rearrange.

Start with a room that feels heavy or uninspiring. Slowly move 27 items; this could be anything from books and cushions to small décor pieces. As you do this, notice how the space begins to feel lighter and more open. When you are done, take a moment to pause and say:

“The doors are open, the energy is clear, 27 moves and opportunities appear.”