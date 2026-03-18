Feng Shui tip: Doing this one thing may bring new opportunities your way
Your surroundings shape how you feel. Try one simple change to refresh your space, lift your mood, and bring a sense of lightness into your life.
Have you ever walked into your room and instantly felt tired, irritated, or “off,” even when you could not explain why? It often happens when your space feels cluttered, crowded, or a bit heavy. Well, the truth is, our surroundings quietly affect how we think and feel every day. In Feng Shui, it is believed that your environment is closely connected to the flow of your life.
When the energy in your home feels stuck or dull, it can show up in real ways, like things not going as planned, opportunities slipping by, or a constant feeling of being weighed down. However, the reassuring part is that you do not need a big makeover to fix this. Even small changes in your space can help shift the energy and bring a sense of lightness and movement back into your life.
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One simple yet surprisingly powerful practice you can try is moving 27 things around your home. This is not about cleaning everything perfectly or buying new décor. Instead, it is about making small changes, such as adjusting objects, rearranging items, or clearing tiny areas, to gently refresh the flow of energy, often called chi. This natural energy moves through your space just like it moves through your life, and even the smallest changes can help it flow more freely again.
In Feng Shui, the number 27 carries special meaning. It comes from 3 multiplied by 9, numbers often linked to balance, completion, and fresh starts. When you move 27 items, each small action acts like a gentle message that you are open to change and ready to welcome growth and new opportunities into your life.
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To deepen this practice, you can work with Moonstone. Known for its calming and intuitive energy, Moonstone helps clear emotional clutter and reconnect you with your natural rhythm. As you move things around, you can hold a Moonstone or set the intention to invite its soothing energy into your space. Let your intuition guide what you pick up, shift, or rearrange.
Start with a room that feels heavy or uninspiring. Slowly move 27 items; this could be anything from books and cushions to small décor pieces. As you do this, notice how the space begins to feel lighter and more open. When you are done, take a moment to pause and say:
“The doors are open, the energy is clear, 27 moves and opportunities appear.”
This small ritual is more than just rearranging your surroundings. It is about resetting energy, clearing what no longer serves you, and making space for what’s meant to come next. Each movement creates a ripple, inviting fresh possibilities into your life. Because sometimes, all it takes is a little shift to get things flowing again.
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Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system. It is not science, so readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More