March 2026 is rather special as it brings with it a rare and energetically potent alignment: the New Moon on March 18, immediately followed by the beginning of Navratri on March 19. During this period, you are stepping into a powerful 48-hour portal that blends fresh beginnings with divine energy. New Moon meets Navratri: Why March 18–19 is the most powerful manifestation portal of 2026 (Freepik)

It is not just symbolic; it is an opportunity to reset, realign, and consciously create what you want next. Individually, both these phases hold immense spiritual significance, but together, they create a powerful manifestation portal that blends intention-setting with divine feminine energy.

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Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe explains, “While the New Moon is about new beginnings, introspection, and setting intentions, Navratri, on the other hand, is a celebration of Shakti, the divine feminine force that represents strength, protection, creation, and transformation. When these two energies align back-to-back, the result is a heightened energetic window where intentions are not only planted but also spiritually charged.”

Why this alignment matters The New Moon on March 18 acts as a cleansing gateway. It gently nudges you to release what has been weighing you down, be it emotional baggage, limiting beliefs, or patterns that no longer serve you. Whether you have been holding onto fear, self-doubt, or past attachments, this phase encourages you to let go and make space.

As Navratri begins the very next day, that cleared space does not remain empty for long. Instead, it becomes fertile ground for growth. The prayers, rituals, and devotional energy of Navratri amplify whatever intentions you set during the New Moon. In simple terms, you are not just wishing, you are aligning your energy with action and faith.

How to use this 48-hour manifestation portal To truly benefit from this alignment, you do not need anything complicated. A few mindful steps can help you channel this energy effectively:

On the night of the New Moon, sit in a quiet space and light a white candle (a plain, unscented one works perfectly). Write down three clear intentions: one for emotional healing, one for career or finances, and one for personal growth. Keep them realistic and meaningful.

You can also use crystals to deepen your focus. Moonstone helps with intuition, clear quartz amplifies your intentions, and rose quartz supports emotional balance. Holding them while reflecting can bring clarity and grounding.

As Navratri begins, revisit your intentions daily, even for just a few minutes. This consistent attention, combined with devotional energy, helps align your thoughts and actions with what you want to create. ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to use crystals to protect your aura and stay balanced

A powerful cord-cutting ritual (March 17) To make space for new beginnings, Kishori also recommends preparing yourself a day before the New Moon. “Performing a cord-cutting ritual a day before the New Moon helps clear emotional space, allowing fresh intentions during the New Moon and Navratri to manifest more effectively.”

What you will need: 1 red or white candle

A small bowl of water

A pinch of pink salt

A piece of paper and a pen

(Optional) Black tourmaline or obsidian for protection Step-by-step ritual: Create a calm space Sit comfortably. Add a pinch of salt to the bowl of water and keep it near you. Then light a candle and take a few slow, deep breaths.

Identify the cord Write down the person, situation, or emotion that feels draining or heavy. Be honest, it could be fear, past hurt, or even self-doubt.

Acknowledge and release Hold the paper and say, “I acknowledge the lessons this connection brought me. I now release all unhealthy attachments, pain, and energy cords. I reclaim my energy, my peace, and my power.”

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Symbolic cord cutting Burn the paper safely using the candle flame. As it burns, visualize those energetic cords dissolving and your energy returning to you.

Cleanse and seal Dip your fingers in the salt water and touch your forehead or heart. Say: “I am protected. I am free. I am whole.” Let the candle burn for a few more minutes before extinguishing it safely.

After the ritual: Avoid overthinking or revisiting the situation

Drink water to stay grounded

Rest, as much of the emotional release happens subconsciously This ritual is not about cutting people off impulsively; it is about releasing emotional heaviness while preserving the wisdom and growth.

The key to manifestation It is important to remember that manifestation is not just wishful thinking. This period supports you only when you are willing to do the inner work and take practical steps. The New Moon clears your path, and Navratri gives you the power to walk it.

This rare alignment is a reminder that transformation always begins within. When your intention is clear, your faith is steady, and your actions are aligned, the results can be truly powerful.

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Disclaimer: Astrology is based on belief and is not a scientific practice. Readers should consult a professional for personal guidance.