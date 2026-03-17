Have you ever felt like you have been putting in effort quietly, with little to no visible results? Like something is brewing beneath the surface, but you cannot quite see it yet? That is exactly the kind of energy many have been navigating over the past few months. But now, things are shifting. Jupiter direct in Cancer 2026: 4 zodiac signs that may benefit the most during this period (Freepik)

On March 10, 2026, Jupiter finally turned direct in Cancer, and it will remain here until June 29. This is a powerful cosmic moment because Jupiter is exalted in Cancer, meaning it is operating at its peak strength.

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Since June 2025, this transit has not been about chasing success or forcing outcomes. Instead, it has gently nudged us to nurture what truly matters. Now that Jupiter is moving forward again, those seeds you have been patiently tending are ready to grow. And for some zodiac signs, this period could feel especially expansive and rewarding.

Here are the four rising signs that may benefit the most during this period.

Cancer Rising This is your moment. With Jupiter sitting directly on your Ascendant, the transformation is deeply personal. You may notice a shift in how you feel about yourself, more confident, more at ease in your own skin. The way others perceive you may also change. You are naturally drawing attention, opportunities, and appreciation without trying too hard. Some astrologers call this your “emerald year”: a time of glow-ups, self-love, and increased visibility. Your presence is magnetic right now. Do not downplay it or hide yourself. Step forward and own it, because this powerful window closes on June 29, 2026.

Scorpio Rising For you, this transit expands your world in meaningful ways. Jupiter is moving through your 9th house, which is all about growth, wisdom, and stepping into a bigger version of life. You may feel drawn to new ideas, belief systems, or even opportunities that take you beyond your comfort zone. This is also a strong period for being recognised, whether through teaching, publishing, sharing your voice, or building a larger audience. If you have been doubting your vision during the retrograde phase, clarity now returns. It is time to trust your path and think bigger.

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Pisces Rising Joy, creativity, and love take centre stage for you. With Jupiter in your 5th house, life feels lighter, more expressive, and full of possibility. If you have been holding back your creativity or waiting for the “right time” to share your work, this is it. Romance also gets a beautiful boost. If you are single, there is a strong chance you will meet someone meaningful. If you are already in a relationship, expect more fun, connection, and emotional warmth. This transit reminds you to enjoy life, to play, and to let yourself be truly happy without overthinking it.