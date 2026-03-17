Jupiter direct in Cancer 2026: 4 zodiac signs that may benefit the most during this period
Jupiter Direct 2026: On March 10, Jupiter finally turned direct in Cancer, and will remain here until June 29. Here are the 4 signs that may benefit the most.
Have you ever felt like you have been putting in effort quietly, with little to no visible results? Like something is brewing beneath the surface, but you cannot quite see it yet? That is exactly the kind of energy many have been navigating over the past few months. But now, things are shifting.
On March 10, 2026, Jupiter finally turned direct in Cancer, and it will remain here until June 29. This is a powerful cosmic moment because Jupiter is exalted in Cancer, meaning it is operating at its peak strength.
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Since June 2025, this transit has not been about chasing success or forcing outcomes. Instead, it has gently nudged us to nurture what truly matters. Now that Jupiter is moving forward again, those seeds you have been patiently tending are ready to grow. And for some zodiac signs, this period could feel especially expansive and rewarding.
Here are the four rising signs that may benefit the most during this period.
Cancer Rising
This is your moment. With Jupiter sitting directly on your Ascendant, the transformation is deeply personal. You may notice a shift in how you feel about yourself, more confident, more at ease in your own skin. The way others perceive you may also change. You are naturally drawing attention, opportunities, and appreciation without trying too hard. Some astrologers call this your “emerald year”: a time of glow-ups, self-love, and increased visibility. Your presence is magnetic right now. Do not downplay it or hide yourself. Step forward and own it, because this powerful window closes on June 29, 2026.
Scorpio Rising
For you, this transit expands your world in meaningful ways. Jupiter is moving through your 9th house, which is all about growth, wisdom, and stepping into a bigger version of life. You may feel drawn to new ideas, belief systems, or even opportunities that take you beyond your comfort zone. This is also a strong period for being recognised, whether through teaching, publishing, sharing your voice, or building a larger audience. If you have been doubting your vision during the retrograde phase, clarity now returns. It is time to trust your path and think bigger.
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Pisces Rising
Joy, creativity, and love take centre stage for you. With Jupiter in your 5th house, life feels lighter, more expressive, and full of possibility. If you have been holding back your creativity or waiting for the “right time” to share your work, this is it. Romance also gets a beautiful boost. If you are single, there is a strong chance you will meet someone meaningful. If you are already in a relationship, expect more fun, connection, and emotional warmth. This transit reminds you to enjoy life, to play, and to let yourself be truly happy without overthinking it.
Aries Rising
Your focus has been on building a strong emotional and physical foundation. Since mid-2025, Jupiter has been quietly working in the background of your life, asking you to reflect on what “home” truly means. Now that it is direct, you may start seeing real progress. This could show up as moving homes, strengthening family bonds, or even healing old emotional patterns. There is a strong theme of “reparenting” yourself and offering yourself the care, patience, and understanding you may not have received before. The key lesson here is compassion. As you move forward, lead with softness, especially toward yourself.
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Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system. It is not science, so readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More