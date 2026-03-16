Have you ever wondered why money sometimes seems to slip away, no matter how careful you are with your finances? In many Indian homes, traditional practices like Vastu Shastra suggest that the energy of our living space can influence various aspects of life, including wealth and well-being. 8 Vastu mistakes that could be blocking your prosperity (Freepik)

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, certain Vastu mistakes in your home may unknowingly block prosperity and create financial stress. Here are some common Vastu mistakes that could be blocking your prosperity.

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Leaking water: Dripping taps, leaking pipes, or damp walls are often seen as signs of money flowing out of the home. According to Vastu Shastra, water leakage symbolises finances slipping away faster than they can accumulate.

Improper mirror placement: Mirrors placed in the bedroom or in the southeast direction of the home can disturb financial energy. A mirror in the bedroom may also disrupt sleep patterns, which can eventually lead to stress and higher health expenses.

Clutter at the main entrance: The main door is considered the gateway through which wealth and opportunities enter the home. When shoes, boxes, or unnecessary items block the entrance, it may restrict the flow of positive energy and new opportunities.

Broken or non-functional items: Broken furniture, damaged décor, or non-working electronics often represent stagnation in life. In Vastu, these items symbolise blocked communication and missed growth opportunities.

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Kitchen in the north-east direction: The north-east direction is associated with the water element, while the kitchen represents fire. When these two opposing elements clash, it can create an imbalance, potentially leading to sudden financial instability or rising expenses.

Staircase facing the main door: If a staircase directly faces the main entrance, the incoming energy may move upward too quickly before settling into the home. This can disturb the natural flow of prosperity energy.

Clutter under the bed: Keeping old shoes, junk, or unused objects under the bed can create stagnant energy. This may disturb sleep and affect mental clarity, which in turn may impact productivity and earning potential.

Toilets in the north-east direction: The north-east is considered a sacred energy zone. Placing a toilet here is believed to drain positive energy, which may affect financial stability and mental peace.

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Simple remedies to clear blockages Salt flush for negative energy: Salt is believed to absorb negative energy. Keeping a bowl of rock salt or sea salt in the north-east or south-west direction of the house may help neutralise stressful energy.

Activate the north zone: The north direction is often called the Kuber zone in Vastu. Placing a money plant or a small water element, like a fountain, in this area is believed to encourage growth and attract new opportunities.

Place a mirror near the entrance: A mirror placed near the entrance can symbolically brighten the path for prosperity and positive energy to enter the home. It helps reflect light and creates a welcoming energy flow.

Burn camphor regularly: Burning camphor is believed to purify the environment and clear stagnant energy. It also helps calm the mind, allowing fresh ideas and better decision-making to emerge.

Stabilise the south-west direction: The south-west is associated with stability and protection of wealth. Placing heavy objects or brass items in this direction can help ground the energy and reduce unnecessary spending.

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When the energy in your home flows freely, it may not only support financial stability but also improve health, clarity of mind, and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system. It is not science, so readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.