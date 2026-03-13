In today’s fast-paced world, financial stability is more important than ever. With so many expenses and the growing digital lifestyle, it often feels like money comes and goes very quickly. Even when we work hard and try to save, our finances can sometimes feel uncertain or inconsistent. Vastu Shastra: 4 simple tips to attract more money and abundance (Freepik)

Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian system of design and energy balance, offers simple ideas that is believed to help attract more positivity, money, and abundance into our lives. Here are four easy Vastu tips that may help create a more prosperous environment at home.

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Activate the North direction In Vastu Shastra, the North direction is associated with Lord Kubera, the deity of wealth. This area is believed to influence financial growth and cash flow. Keeping the North direction clean, well-lit, and clutter-free can help maintain a smooth flow of positive energy. Avoid placing heavy furniture or unnecessary items here to keep the space open and light.

Place your locker in the right direction The placement of your locker or safe is considered important in Vastu. Ideally, the locker should be placed in the southwest direction of the room and should open toward the North. This arrangement is believed to stabilize wealth and encourage long-term financial growth.

Fix any water leakage Leaking taps or pipes may seem like a small issue, but in Vastu Shastra, they symbolize money slowly draining away. If you notice any water leakage in your home, it is recommended to repair it immediately. Fixing these issues not only helps maintain your home but is also believed to prevent unnecessary financial losses.

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