Vastu Shastra: 4 simple tips to attract more money and abundance
Vastu Shastra offers simple ideas that is believed to help attract more positivity, money, and abundance into our lives.
In today’s fast-paced world, financial stability is more important than ever. With so many expenses and the growing digital lifestyle, it often feels like money comes and goes very quickly. Even when we work hard and try to save, our finances can sometimes feel uncertain or inconsistent.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian system of design and energy balance, offers simple ideas that is believed to help attract more positivity, money, and abundance into our lives. Here are four easy Vastu tips that may help create a more prosperous environment at home.
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Activate the North direction
In Vastu Shastra, the North direction is associated with Lord Kubera, the deity of wealth. This area is believed to influence financial growth and cash flow. Keeping the North direction clean, well-lit, and clutter-free can help maintain a smooth flow of positive energy. Avoid placing heavy furniture or unnecessary items here to keep the space open and light.
Place your locker in the right direction
The placement of your locker or safe is considered important in Vastu. Ideally, the locker should be placed in the southwest direction of the room and should open toward the North. This arrangement is believed to stabilize wealth and encourage long-term financial growth.
Fix any water leakage
Leaking taps or pipes may seem like a small issue, but in Vastu Shastra, they symbolize money slowly draining away. If you notice any water leakage in your home, it is recommended to repair it immediately. Fixing these issues not only helps maintain your home but is also believed to prevent unnecessary financial losses.
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Add a green element
Plants represent growth, life, and renewal. According to Vastu Shastra, placing healthy green plants in the North or East direction of your home can promote positive energy linked to prosperity. Choose fresh, well-maintained plants, as thriving greenery symbolizes growth and abundance.
Small changes in your home environment can shift the energy around you.
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Disclaimer: Astrology is based on belief and is not a scientific practice. Readers should consult a professional for personal guidance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More